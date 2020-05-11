What impact will the coronavirus have on ESG investing?

The coronavirus pandemic is a human tragedy, but could it accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy?

It will be interesting to see how consumer preferences and behaviours change in response to the lockdowns.

The enforced period of global reflection may have strengthened the drivers behind new markets, for example more working from home, virtual meetings, greener travel and lower acceptable levels of air pollution.

Will the healthcare system benefit from increased budgets, establishing much needed resilience?

Will infrastructure spending focus on digital infrastructure rather than new airport runways?

During the recent crisis, many companies providing such solutions have outperformed in anticipation of increased demand.

In comparison to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the policy response is different this time. During the GFC, the remedy was low interest rates followed by quantitative easing.

This time, in many parts of the world, the response contains an economic continuity plan, a safety net designed to protect jobs and facilitate a quicker economic recovery once the epidemic subsides.

In recent years, ESG thinking has reminded company management and investors alike of the importance of "doing a better job" in assessing and managing risk.

After only a few months, it appears that the pandemic has already demonstrated that those businesses with strong ESG credentials have tended to be more resilient.

Looking ahead, investors are seeking clarity around how managers intend to set priorities, particularly reflecting the tension between short-term profitability and longer-term value creation.

On the one hand, the unprecedented level of economic dislocation and uncertainty may lead to managers focusing less on ESG issues as they battle to restore their balance sheets and profitability.

Consumers may welcome a return to business as usual, missing the opportunity to embrace change. Where new sustainable demand emerges, companies may not have the resources to invest in R&D in order to capitalise on the opportunity.

On the other hand, having witnessed first-hand the damage inflicted on the weak, it is likely that more companies will use ESG analysis to set out comprehensive plans to become resilient while focusing business development on opportunities in the sustainable economy.

Kirsteen Morrison is co-portfolio manager of the Impax Global Opportunities strategy

Bull points

• Post-coronavirus, a new normal accelerates the shift towards a more sustainable economy

• Companies and their investors rapidly increase their use of ESG analysis to enhance risk management

Bear points

• Markets revert to business-as-usual with little progress towards a more sustainable economy

• A focus on survival distracts companies from improving their resilience