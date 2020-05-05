Ninety One's Cooper: The global companies paving the way for renewable energy

Covid-19 will impact the companies driving global decarbonisation in the short term, just as it is affecting all businesses.

In times of crisis, governments across the globe must prioritise. Today - and rightly so - their focus is on protecting health.

The coronavirus is also likely to hold up the introduction of some climate legislation, such as the EU's Green Deal - though European legislators think the delay will be minimal.

The construction of renewable power plants, and the adoption of electric vehicles and more energy-efficient products, might be set back a quarter or two.

Despite the global economic challenges stemming from the pandemic, we are encouraged by signs from global companies and political institutions that the appetite for climate action largely remains on track.

While Planet Earth is experiencing a brief reprieve as people self-isolate and air quality improves, we will not solve the climate crisis by staying in lockdown.

It will take radical action to change the way the world produces and consumes.

Fortunately, there are businesses already doing just that. And we think those global companies driving the worldwide transition to a more sustainable future remain an exciting investment opportunity, both for their long-term growth potential and the positive environmental impact they are having.

Some argue the decline in the oil price could derail the transition to clean energy. This is a common misconception.

First and foremost, oil is not typically used to generate electricity, given that renewable energy provides a much more cost-efficient alternative - not only to oil, but in many parts of the world to gas and coal, too.

While the pandemic may delay near-term growth for some decarbonisation businesses, we believe recent events could ultimately accelerate the shift to a lower-carbon world.

The level of stimulus recently introduced by global governments is unprecedented both in size and speed of delivery.

We would not be surprised if a sizeable chunk of it is directed towards green technologies, providing a further tailwind for a transition to a cleaner economy.

