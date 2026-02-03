First Trust and GIB Asset Management to speak at Funds to Watch Asia

Last year, Investment Week announced the international expansion of its flagship event series, Funds to Watch, with the inaugural launch in Asia taking place in Singapore and Hong Kong in March 2026.

This marks the first time Investment Week's prestigious event, renowned in the UK for introducing fresh fund ideas and bringing together leading asset managers and fund selectors, will be held outside its home market.

Funds to Watch has been a staple of the UK wealth management calendar for over a decade, delivering new ideas, unique fund discoveries, and high-level insights.

The Asia edition will provide an exclusive, invitation-only forum for 30–40 senior fund selectors, gatekeepers, and distributors from the wholesale and private wealth sector, representing banks, private banks, family offices, and wealth managers.

It will feature interactive sessions from a range of asset managers from boutiques to large global houses, as well as plenty of networking opportunities.

In addition, panel discussions with leading local distributors will explore the challenges and opportunities currently faced to deliver high value returns and a differentiated proposition for clients in the region.

We are delighted to announce that First Trust and GIB Asset Management are confirmed to present at both events.

Gregg Guerin, senior product specialist at First Trust will be presenting a session called 'The Global Industrial Renaissance: The Strategic Reset in Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Defence'.

During their session, First Trust will explain the truly global nature of the opportunity in defence spending, going far beyond the typical companies most associate with the theme.

They will explore which firms will be instrumental in delivering the systems and equipment necessary to safeguard countries against evolving security challenges, and which materials could prove essential.

More programme information will be released soon! Visit the website today to register your place here or get in touch for more information.

Event details:

• Dates: 3 March in Singapore / 5 March in Hong Kong

• Audience: By invitation only, exclusively for high-value fund selectors and gatekeepers

• Format: Presentations by top asset managers, panel discussions, and curated networking sessions

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Gareth Wilde, Asia Commercial Director ([email protected]) or to express interest in attending please contact Rebecca Angell, Group Marketing Director ([email protected]).

Join us as we bring the best of Funds to Watch to Asia, to help shape tomorrow's opportunities for the wealth and asset management industry!