Investment Week digital edition - 22 March 2021
Latest edition of magazine now available online
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
A case of caveat emptor? Managers approach with caution as SPAC surge welcomed to UK market
Jitters over growth of 'blank cheque' vehicles as rules relaxed
The sun rising: Is India ready to take the crown from China?
Subcontinent priming itself for a comeback with booming middle class and tech sector
Digital enablers: Where Europe holds its own against the US in technology
Local growth stocks may give US a run for their money
The Big Interview: RSMR's Ken Rayner
"Suitability of ESG is a real problem in the adviser business"
