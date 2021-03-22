RSMR's Ken Rayner: Suitability of ESG is a real problem in the adviser business

The new CEO talks to Anna Fedorova about the company's recruitment drive, building a digital presence and responding to clients' demand for more ESG data.

This year marks many changes for RSMR, the West Yorkshire-based ratings agency that has quietly been building up its proposition since 2004.

Perhaps the most important of these is the recruitment drive the firm has embarked on as joint MD Geoff Mills takes a step back to an advisory role and Ken Rayner becomes CEO of the company.

As part of this transition, the business hired James Senior at the end of last year for the newly created role of head of marketing, while Stuart Ryan has taken on the role of head of research and Stewart Smith has become head of MPS.

Sunak lays foundation for green economy... but will it hold?

The firm has also been building out its research team with the hire of Richard O'Sullivan last year and, more recently, Naeem Siddique from Redmayne Bentley, with further hires expected during this year.

Meanwhile, Mills is stepping back from day-to-day work to the role of a non-executive director in what Rayner described as a "slow, guided retirement approach".

"Geoff used to take care of marketing more than me, while I am now taking on more responsibility for the business as a whole," Rayner told Investment Week.

"We are building more structure in the business now. It used to be fairly flat, but we have grown in size, so it makes sense."

Going digital

One of Senior's key roles is to build RSMR's digital presence, an area where the firm has been "more lackadaisical in the past", Rayner says.

"We intend to communicate more digitally," he says. "The pandemic has spurred us to become more competent in that area, so we plan to have more webinars, videos, podcasts, and more targeted online events."

However, while this approach may be "more up-to-speed", Rayner is convinced digital is not a replacement for real-life events, so the firm still hopes to hold its annual conference face-to-face in November.

Sustainable investment leaders interview: Pictet's Borremans on why balance in ESG reporting is needed to 'show the fuller picture'

Equally, while he expects his staff to be "more in and out" of the office in the post-pandemic world, Rayner says there is no replacement for "talking around the water cooler" and part of the process in 2021 will be to rebuild this sense of "camaraderie" within the team.

He adds: "Covid has also made us think more about our carbon footprint in terms of travel, so we won't be spending as much time on travel as before."

ESG

In line with the global trend and in response to client demand, this year will also see RSMR increase the amount of ESG data it provides to its clients.

This will include building out a database on the RSMR Hub detailing the ESG credentials of individual asset managers and each fund RSMR rates, to help clients answer the multitude of questions around ESG.

Rayner says: "Suitability of ESG is a real problem in the adviser business and we are trying to simplify that with the information we provide."

At the same time, he says it is more important now than ever before to be wary of greenwashing, as many fund managers are renaming or repurposing existing funds in response to demand for ESG products.

"We cannot be fooled by that. We have to delve deeper into the process and make sure the fund is actually ESG," he says.