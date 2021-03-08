Investment Week digital edition - 8 March 2021

This week's special edition of Investment Week – marking International Women's Day – is now available to read online.

This week's exclusive articles include:

The Big Interview: Karen Ward of JP Morgan Asset Management

"Paying attention to what the central banks say... is absolutely the starting point for thinking about markets now"

The road to a clearer solution: Which ESG principles should matter to fund selectors?

Myriad sustainable investing guidelines cause confusion

A much-needed culture shock: How Japan's asset managers are bringing gender diversity to the 21st century

Rethinking old gender norms still a challenge

Changing the gender ecosystem: How women can weather the male-dominated investment space

Fixing the disparity in angel investor participation