Investment Week digital edition - 1 March 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

A recipe for disaster? 'Coiled spring' bond market falls 'just the beginning', experts warn

Low bond yields and vaccine roll-out could 'spell trouble'

ESG ratings: Bringing transparency or just greenwashing?

Quality of sustainability ratings brought into question

The post-Covid work-life balancing act: How will companies create the new normal of flexible working?

Future for office working bright - but with a twist

Fund Manager Interview: Mark Mobius

Why 'the US may regret' hostility towards Chinese tech