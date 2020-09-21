Investment Week digital edition - 21 September 2020
Latest edition of print magazine now available online
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Property funds reopen: Should you hold your breath?
Investors eye exit door as products return from six-month exile
Innovation: Don't techno for an answer
Why investing in disruptive technologies can bridge gap between dreams and reality
Deep Dive into fixed income: The end of the bull market as we know it?
Four investment experts give their take on the state of the market
Return to work: Giving a helping hand
What mental health support can employers provide to returning employees?
The Big Interview: Rebecca Lewis of Arisaig Partners
"There is not just a glass ceiling - there is a glass closet"