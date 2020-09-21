'I never thought it would actually reach $510': Liontrust's Uru dumps Apple after hitting $2trn mark

Liontrust's Storm Uru sold out of Apple after it hit his three-year price target on breaching the $2trn market cap barrier, admitting: "I never thought it would actually reach $510".

Uru said his Liontrust Global Dividend fund had offloaded the tech giant this year, recycling the proceeds into Disney and Estée Lauder.

The manager accepted Apple continued to have structural tailwinds behind it, including from the forthcoming 5G cycle.

The stock had previously been a key example of Uru's process, which is to search for companies delivering consistently high cashflow return on capital.

This, he explained, means a firm can continually reinvest into their business as they grow, as well as paying steadily increasing dividends. Apple's payout, for instance, rose from zero in 2011 to around 3p per share by 2019.

But with the market tilting towards a small and select basket of tech stocks, "valuation becomes an incredibly important part of investing", Uru countered, and Apple is trading at about 40x next year's earnings expectations.

"This is a company which two years ago was seen as a value stock. All of a sudden, it is priced like it is going to dominate smartphones and execute 10x earnings growth for the indefinite future.

"I could be completely wrong and it could continue to double from here. But if it does, then you are looking at a $4trn market cap company.

"I would imagine consumers are going to start pushing back on how much they charge for different things. I can just see some of the investment case starting to break down."

In Apple's place, Uru bought Disney, which he described as the best in the world at "creating and growing a brand".

"Launching Disney+ has been extraordinary for them [hitting 60 million subscribers in less than a year, a milestone it took Netflix eight years to achieve], but the stock price has been following what has been happening with the theme parks, so that gave an opportunity for us, as long-term investors, to invest in a fantastic company with great economic prospects going forward at a good price."

Disney may have cut its dividend amid Covid-19's impact on its business, but Uru noted it has $27bn of cash on its balance sheet, making him "very confident it is going to return to paying a dividend next year".

Estée Lauder is another recent addition that cut its dividend, slashing Q2's payout before reinstating it in Q3.

"They are achieving growth of about 20% per year in China," Uru reasoned, with that growth coming mostly digitally, "so they are managing to execute very easily".

He added it is a firm that has 40 brands to lean on, with an omni-channel presence that has been well developed. "This is the perfect environment for them to continue to extend their leadership."

Since Uru took over the Liontrust Global Dividend fund in August 2017, it has returned 40.8%, outpacing its benchmark MSCI World index at 28.8%, as well as sectors peers' 10.3%, according to FE fundinfo.