Investment Week digital edition - 30 March 2020

This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

Into the void: US labour market key to recovery post-coronavirus

Recession will be 'deepest peak-to-trough decline in recent memory', experts warn

Fund Manager Interview: Nomura's Dickie Hodges

"Why equity markets will hit 'all-time highs' again by year-end"

Roll-on: It's NOT the end of the world as we know it

JB Beckett on how hope and determination are vital to rebuild industry post-coronavirus

Neuberger Berman's Vivek Bommi: High drama in high yield

How Covid-19 and oil crisis double-whammy hit markets