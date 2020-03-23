Investment Week digital edition - 30 March 2020
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Into the void: US labour market key to recovery post-coronavirus
Recession will be 'deepest peak-to-trough decline in recent memory', experts warn
Fund Manager Interview: Nomura's Dickie Hodges
"Why equity markets will hit 'all-time highs' again by year-end"
Roll-on: It's NOT the end of the world as we know it
JB Beckett on how hope and determination are vital to rebuild industry post-coronavirus
Neuberger Berman's Vivek Bommi: High drama in high yield
How Covid-19 and oil crisis double-whammy hit markets
