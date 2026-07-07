IW Corporate Membership

 

Investment Week is the leader in providing the latest investment news, analysis and opinion for wealth managers and the UK funds industry, and those looking to influence them.

Our corporate membership option gives you multi-user options – from two members to company wide IP access, this option offers flexibility across your membership package to make sure your whole firm benefits.

As a corporate member your team will have exclusive access to members-only news and analysis, receive our daily newsletters (including a special monthly role specific newsletter) and all of the additional benefits detailed below.

Get in touch to find out more or complete the form below

Key Benefits

Unlimited access to members-only content at your fingertips

Access to members-only news, insights and analysis as well as access to our full content archive

Be the first to access the big stories

Unlimited online access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the industry along with breaking news sent to you in our two daily news alerts

Members monthly newsletter

Members-only newsletter with opinion pieces and insider insight specific to your role

Account Management

You will have a dedicated account manager who will provide usage analytics and will work with you to ensure that you have the right people with access to members-content

Multi-user options

From two members to company wide IP access, Professional Pensions offers you flexibility across your membership package. Add and change users throughout your membership duration to guarantee maximum usage

Get the latest updates on regulatory coverage – FCA guidance, ESG and SFDR developments
Early-signal macro trend and sector analysis
Retail investor behaviour data and sentiment tracking
Geopolitical and market context that informs thought leadership positioning
People-move alerts and competitor tracking
Fund flow data and platform allocation signals to sharpen pipeline targeting
Trustpilot