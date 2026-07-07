Investment Week is the leader in providing the latest investment news, analysis and opinion for wealth managers and the UK funds industry, and those looking to influence them.
Our corporate membership option gives you multi-user options – from two members to company wide IP access, this option offers flexibility across your membership package to make sure your whole firm benefits.
As a corporate member your team will have exclusive access to members-only news and analysis, receive our daily newsletters (including a special monthly role specific newsletter) and all of the additional benefits detailed below.
Get in touch to find out more or complete the form below
Access to members-only news, insights and analysis as well as access to our full content archive
Unlimited online access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the industry along with breaking news sent to you in our two daily news alerts
Members-only newsletter with opinion pieces and insider insight specific to your role
You will have a dedicated account manager who will provide usage analytics and will work with you to ensure that you have the right people with access to members-content
From two members to company wide IP access, Professional Pensions offers you flexibility across your membership package. Add and change users throughout your membership duration to guarantee maximum usage