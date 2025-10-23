IW Private Markets Summit: Top talking points for UK wealth managers as access opens up

Increased attention on private markets

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 12 min read

Investment Week’s Private Markets Summit brought together wealth managers, fund researchers, asset managers, platform providers, regulators and trade bodies at a pivotal time for the growth of private asset investing in the UK.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Nike Trost: FCA looking much more closely at how firms manage private markets transition risks

IW Private Markets Summit in pictures

More on Alternatives

FalconX snaps up crypto ETP provider 21Shares
Alternatives

FalconX snaps up crypto ETP provider 21Shares

Tailored products for retail investors

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 October 2025 • 1 min read
UK wealth managers' lack of confidence in crypto could see clients miss out
Alternatives

UK wealth managers' lack of confidence in crypto could see clients miss out

Puts UK behind US in uptick

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
BlackRock becomes latest to offer crypto ETPs to retail market
Alternatives

BlackRock becomes latest to offer crypto ETPs to retail market

21% rise in first-time bitcoin investors

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot