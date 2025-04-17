From spot bitcoin ETFs to sovereign reserves and tokenised bonds, digital assets are emerging not just as speculative tools, but as strategic instruments in global finance, with regulation across the US and Europe leading to increased mainstream adoption. The Trump factor One of the most influential drivers of recent market momentum is the return of US President Donald Trump to the political spotlight. Crypto and tech give investors the bumpiest ride in Q1 Since taking office, Trump has signed an executive order establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve, marking the US governmen...