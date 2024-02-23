Deep Dive: Uncertain economic outlook boosts case for blended portfolios

During the era of zero interest rates and central bank proclamations that inflation lay somewhere between contained and eliminated, a value style "all but guaranteed" underperformance to the S&P 500, argued Chris Metcalfe, IBOSS chief investment officer. From mid-2007 to late 2020, value stocks underperformed across geographies, sectors, metrics and asset classes, marking the longest period of underperformance that value had endured since World War II. Value retakes the lead as risk appetite revives Following a 13-year run of outperformance for growth stocks, the start of a hiking ...