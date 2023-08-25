Deep Dive: Big tech is 'impossible to avoid' but few investors know how to value it

Tech's current poster child Nvidia was trading at 17x P/E in 2018, since which time it has become the ninth firm ever to hit a $1trn market cap, and now trades on a 235x P/E, according to data from interactive investor.

North American equities comprise around 70% of the global equity index and, within the US alone, technology accounts for around 30% of the S&P 500 and 60% of the Nasdaq, with just seven firms representting the majority of this.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, Google, Alphabet and Meta make up 25% of the S&P's technology equity cap - "the newly named 'Magnificent Seven'", according to Chris Rush, IBOSS investment manager.

The group has been renamed several times in the past couple of decades to reflect new additions and ousted names.

Initially referred to as the FAANGs, this comprised Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, a term coined by Goldman Sachs and popularised by CNBC's Jim Cramer in 2013.

Since then, it has changed to FANGMAN, with Microsoft and Nvidia joining, and most recently MAMAA, reflecting Facebook's name change to Meta, and Netflix dropping out of the clique.

"Over recent years, these companies have shown their ability to reshape industries and generate substantial returns for investors," Rush said.

He argued that although there was "potential for significant gains", clients have had to pay a high price to access them

"Investing in assets with eye-watering valuations is fraught with risk, because valuations will matter at some point," Rush said.

Continuing with the example of Nvidia, Rush noted its current "ludicrous" valuation, arguing "it tells us that there remains a good story around the company, but nobody knows how to value the stock anymore".

Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Bank Syz, said part of the reason why tech stocks' valuations were high at the moment was due to clients seeking security in firms with a strong track record during the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

This characteristic was one of the reasons growth style stocks - which covers technology firms - perform better during periods of weaker global economic growth, according to Monchau, along with the fact they often operate with low debt and high cash reserves, which allows them to perform share buybacks and maintain an "economic moat that is much appreciated by investors when doubts set in".

Another factor was the characteristic of growth stocks as a "long duration" asset, as these companies "expect to reap the rewards of their investment in research and development in the long run", Monchau said.

"Indeed, for most ‘big tech' companies, investors are projecting high earnings growth rates in the future (which is not the case for all sectors)."

He explained that when valuing a company on the basis of future free future cash flows "the discount rate was more important for firms whose growth rate is going to be high in the future", versus those that are already "mature" businesses, such as consumer staples, or more influenced by more short-term cycles, such as energy stocks.

"When economic growth is high, the discount rate (based on interest rates) tends to rise, which has a negative impact on the value of future cash flows," the CIO explained.

This was seen recently with a rally in tech stocks fuelled by a dip in the 10-year US treasury bond yield, which fell to just under 4.2% on Wednesday (23 August), according to data from Morningstar.

While recent positive returns can be a major draw, James Knoedler, co-manager of the Evenlode Global Equity fund, prefers to stay away from the FAANG/FANGMAN/MAMMA cohort.

He said he prefers companies that "retain some type of hard to duplicate advantage", but do not go so far as ones dependant on "technological superiority".

"There are exciting growth opportunities available from selling ‘better mousetraps', but when those mousetraps do not enjoy the qualities outlined above, the seller lives or dies on their technological prowess," Knoedler said.

"The largest subcomponents of the technology sector - software and semiconductors - are characterised by rapid innovation and frequent entry of new companies", factors he does not look for in companies.

Big tech's equity index dominance means the space is very accessible via trackers, according to Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, but there were options for more targeted ETF and active investments.

For investors seeking a global exposure, Charles Stanley's Morgan highlighted the SPDR MSCI World Technology UCITS ETF, which tracks the MSCI World Information Technology 35/20 Capped Index and invests in around 180 equities for an ongoing charges figure of 0.3%.

Investors focused on the US could opt for a Nasdaq tracker, such as Invesco Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF.

"It is actually purer exposure to what most people would consider ‘big tech', as you not only get Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia but also representatives of communication services (Meta Platforms) and consumer discretionary (Tesla), as well as Amazon," Morgan said, although investors have to deal with "a lot of non-tech" allocations as a trade off.

On the active front, Morgan picked two closed-ended portfolios given "there is no shortage of decent open ended options", with many trusts' discounts running at "close to historic lows".

Polar Capital Technology trust was a "core option", according to Morgan, as manager Ben Rogoff "is more benchmark aware, allocating heavily to a handful of tech giants with a long list of smaller holdings".

The Allianz Technology trust was "less constrained" by the benchmark, according to him, adding the management team was "comfortable" with not taking bets on the larger tech players if it "does not have the perceived level of future growth potential".