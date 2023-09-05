Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

DGI9's 45.3% discount to NAV is the sharpest in the IT Infrastructure sector, which runs at an average 18% discount.

The FTSE 250 trust, managed by Triple Point Investment Management, invests in critical digital infrastructure assets that facilitate global data transfer and help improve global internet connectivity.

Since its initial public offering in 2021, Digital 9 Infrastructure has raised and deployed over £1.1bn in capital into assets such as subsea fibre systems, data centres and wireless infrastructure.

Despite the monopolistic nature of its assets, shares in the trust have tumbled over the past year, leaving it trading at less than half its total $958m assets. Its 45.3% discount is the sharpest in the IT Infrastructure sector, which runs at an average 18% discount, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Since launch, DGI9 has delivered a 26.5% NAV total return, but lost 30.9% in share price terms. In the last twelve months alone, the trust's share price has slumped 43.4%, according to data from the AIC.

Shareholders and investment trust analysts have said the share price de-rating reflects the interest rate hike cycle, concerns about DGI9's overstretched balance sheet and speculation that as its high dividend is not covered, it might need to be cut in the future.

Both Investec and Jefferies have downgraded their ratings for the trust to ‘Sell', with Investec highlighting its "increasingly challenged position" following the trust's purchase of communications service provider Arqiva in October 2022.

The timeline behind a sharp descent

The trust moved from a premium to a discount after the publication of its half-year results in September 2022, taking a further hit when its management team walked out in November.

Thor Johnsen and Andre Karihaloo, fund managers of Digital 9 Infrastructure since launch, unexpectedly quit with immediate effect in November, raising concerns over corporate governance and giving rise to a "material uncertainty", according to Investec.

"Cynically, it looks as though they jumped ship so they would not be associated with the looming funding crisis, which they should have seen coming. It feels as though they were deploying capital on the basis that fresh equity funding would keep rolling in, but this could never be a given," said James Carthew, head of investment companies research at QuotedData.

"Investors were rightly unnerved by their departure - and in my view they should have been tied in with longer notice periods in their contracts - but, as pointed out above, the management situation has been resolved and yet the discount has not closed."

In June, Triple Point appointed former CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets Diego Massidda as head of digital infrastructure and Laureen Cook as operating partner. They joined Arnaud Jaguin, who was promoted to head of investment for digital infrastructure.

An update in January 2023 revealed the trust's considerable capex pipeline — estimated to be £264m for 2023 and £639m over the following four years — with limited options for equity issuance, due to its sharp discount.

Alarm bells about a funding crisis started to ring as shareholders worried about the impact on the underlying businesses if their capex plans could not be funded, as well as the rising cost of debt, noted Carthew.

In a research note in March 2023, Jefferies said that while there was no immediate refinancing risk thanks to March 2025 maturities for its revolving credit facility and October 2026 for the vendor financing, the balance sheet seemed "stretched".

DGI9's company specific woes coincided with investors switching capital into bonds and even cash deposits at the expense of alternative assets in light of high inflation and interest rates.

"While the two digital infrastructure funds were flooded with money when interest rates were low, this new idea seemed to offer attractive yields and the prospect of capital growth," said Carthew.

"Whenever anything adverse has come along the response from shareholders seems to have been ‘Sell' rather than hang on and see how this pans out."

Ongoing equity syndication

In a stock exchange notice in early June, the trust announced it had initiated a "competitive" process to syndicate a minority stake in the Verne Global group of companies, which it acquired in September 2021, to strategic capital partners.

Analysts and shareholders have said syndicating equity stakes in portfolio companies at a fair price would be good news for shareholders, as it would provide certainty about the NAV and enough liquidity to rectify its funding problems.

"If outside investors started buying stakes in various projects at current prices, I think you would see the share price discount to NAV start to close quite quickly," argued Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing.

Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, said a successful outcome will depend on the terms of the deal, while noting that management should be careful about not selling off its "crown jewels".

In an update on 18 July, the trust said the equity syndication had received "considerable interest" and that Triple Point would be targeting a disclosure of the terms in the third quarter of 2023.

Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at RM Funds, a DGI9 shareholder, said that after achieving a sale above NAV, or at least in line with the carrying value of the asset, the question then becomes what the board should do with the capital.

DGI9 said syndication, which the trust expects will generate "significant" cash proceeds, will be used to partly pay down its debt and fund growth capital expenditure in investee companies. However, it said it would keep the potential for share buybacks under review.

"With the company trading at such a large discount, it makes the case for a return of capital rather than deploying into the portfolio. Of course, there are other uses, [such as] capex at the portfolio level or de-leveraging," Nicholls said.

Re-rating prospects

Digital 9 Infrastructure's poor share price performance has led to speculation over a potential takeover, but these hopes were dashed in July after Sixth Street Partners and DGP Capital Management confirmed they did not intend to make an offer for the company.

There has also been speculation that 3i Infrastructure is considering acquiring the trust, McDermott said, noting that DGI9's assets make it an "attractive" target. Carthew agreed, but argued that much will depend on the extent to which the trust's debt would need refinancing.

While M&A remains a possibility, Nicholls said the board would need to consider the premium to NAV rather than share price here given the "unwarranted discount". Unless M&A-driven, he said a re-rating is likely to come from other corporate activity and delivery against the objectives.

"Overall, we are supportive of the investment manager, but we think that if there is not an improvement - over a six month period, allowing for the partial execution of current initiatives - relative to peers, then other strategic options should be considered," he said.

McDermott said that while the trust is "certainly more interesting" at the current share price, it comes with a "high degree" of risk, noting there is "no shortage" of investment trusts trading on big discounts for those looking for a bargain.