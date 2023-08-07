Stock Spotlight: Barbie movie offers 'major tailwind' to Mattel as traditional business struggles

The firm’s stock price has risen 14.6% year-to-date, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

The firm's recent second quarter results, published last month (26 July), revealed net sales had dropped 12% to $1.1bn, with operating income halving to $63m.

Despite this, its stock price has risen 14.6% year-to-date, according to data from Morningstar Direct, as investors see the potential in future motion pictures. However, the stock remains 10.2% in the red over a one year horizon.

Barbie, Mattel's first major theatrical firm, has been a huge success, becoming the highest grossing film by a single female director in history and breaking the $1bn barrier at the global box office.

On a call discussing the firm's quarterly earnings Ynon Kreiz, chair and CEO of Mattel, said he expected business to boom following the release of the movie, which he argued acts as a "showcase for the cultural resonance of our [intellectual property]".

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said Barbie represented "a major tailwind" for the firm.

However, the brand's traditional toy making business has continued to suffer, its recent results revealed. Second quarter figures showed gross billings for the Barbie brand drop 6% to $282.7m over the three months compared to 2022, while Fisher-Price fell 28%.

Overall, net sales for the firm had fallen 12% over the quarter, while H1 2023 sales dropped 16% year-on-year. However, this surprised to the upside compared to analyst expectations, with Morningstar predicting an 18% drop over the quarter.

Hot Wheels now stands as the firm's largest brand by gross billings, the only "power brand" to grow over the quarter, reporting a rise of 10% to $315.2m.

Toy companies have generally seen a sharp decline in sales following a pandemic boom as parents stocked up on toys for children stuck inside, while digital content continues to eat into sales growth, warned Jaime Katz, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

Mattel has historically captured a double-digit share of the North American toy market, Katz added, but that has since declined to roughly 6% across 2019-2022.

Despite these changes, Scholar noted the firm had still "unexpectedly made a profit", with sales outpacing analyst expectations.

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser said that in a worsening environment for consumer demand, as parents cut back on toys in preparation for holiday spending, the results kept her positive on the firm.

"Barbie toys related to the movie are flying off retail shelves and selling out," she added, with the recent results covering a period prior to release of the Barbie movie.

This brand boost from the movie has kept the hopes of analysts afloat, with eToro global markets strategist Ben Laidler pointing to the growth of both "blockbuster movie franchises and huge product placement revenues".

"Barbie has become one of the largest entertainment franchises out there since its launch in 1956, alongside Star Wars, Disney Princess, Marvel and Harry Potter, with spin-offs from merchandise sales to TV shows," said Laider.

However, Scholar warned: "There is a risk that this could be short-lived with sales at risk of losing steam after the movie hype fades."

Analysing ten brands that had large film tie-ins, such as Nike's ‘Air', Laidler found that eight of the ten stocks rose ahead of the film's release, recording an average increase of 8%.

However, this boost was temporary, with six of the ten stocks declining by an average of 4.3%, in what Laider described as a "post-premiere hangover".

Looking ahead

Beyond the Barbie movie, analysts remain broadly positive on the firm's future, with Katz pointing to its "$300m cost-saving program" with the aim to further boost its adjusted operating margin.

This "capital-light strategy" represented a chance to further investment in product innovation, Katz explained.

"A complementary digital plan should help brand visibility, potentially preventing share losses to other digital toy peers," she said.

The firm still holds a "top position in toy marketing", according to the Morningstar analyst, having both retained key licence relationships and recently won new ones, such as Disney Princess and Despicable Me.

Morningstar forecasts 3-4% sales growth over the long term, with the cost savings programme reducing selling and administrative expenses by 23%.

Scholar added: "The company has been suffering with broader weakness across the industry amid the macroeconomic headwinds, as well as retail inventory issues."

However, Weiser noted the firm had ended the quarter with a sharp drop in retail inventory reduction, along with a high-single-digit decline in weeks of supply, suggesting the firm's issues may be coming to an end.

"The vast majority of retailer inventory reductions are behind them," she concluded.