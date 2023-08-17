91% of investment trusts end H1 on discount as macroeconomic stresses bite

Of the trusts on a premium, the JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa trust ended H1 at the highest level, trading at a premium of 107.58%.

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, 211 trusts across the equities, alternatives and flexible universes ended the first half of the year on a discount.

As a result, the already small number of trusts trading on a premium dwindled even further, down 43% on the 35 that opened the year with no discount.

Investment trusts on a premium at the end of H1 2023

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the AIC, told Investment Week that investment trust discounts had been widening since the start of the war in the Ukraine in 2022, but persistently high inflation and interest rates has pushed them even further.

"They are now at historically wide levels, comparable to those we saw briefly during Covid, or for a more extended period during the Global Financial Crisis," he said.

Britton said that income and growth focused mandates in particular had taken a hit from the tighter monetary policy environment.

"Investment companies focused on income-producing alternatives, such as property and infrastructure, have been repriced by the market in response to higher risk-free yields from government bonds," he said.

Anthony Leatham, head of investment trust research at Peel Hunt, said that rising interest rates have reduced the yield premium offered on several investment trusts and has "reset investors' income and total return expectations".

"Competition for capital has increased with bonds, both government and corporate, back on the menu," he said. "This has put pressure on investment trusts, particularly alternatives and caused a severe de-rating."

Britton agreed, adding that "wider discounts reflect market uncertainty about where the right price for these assets should be".

"Investment trust discounts are cyclical. Once markets grow more confident that interest rates and inflation are peaking, it is likely that discounts will return to more normal levels," he said. "The beginning of H2 has already seen a modest narrowing of discounts as share prices stabilise or tentatively start to climb again."

Leatham said a second noticeable trend was the rise of the retail investor, which he described as a "positive development" that has helped "broaden the appeal of investment trusts and expand the shareholder base for many trusts".

However, Leatham argued this band of investors may be less risk averse and "might not be comfortable with discount volatility and may be prone to selling during periods of market turmoil".

Of the trusts on a premium, the JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa trust ended H1 at the highest level, trading at a premium of 107.58%.

As noted in Investment Week's study examining the biggest premium and discount changes in H1, the trust experienced an 18.98 percentage point uplift on its premium during the period.

Previously JP Morgan Russian Securities, the trust's expanded investment focus has allowed it to trade other equities versus being locked into purely Russian-domiciled assets, allowing it to create value while the original equities remain frozen under the ongoing global economic gridlock.

The other 19 portfolios were a mixed bag, with the IT Global Emerging Markets sector featuring the most, with three trusts on a premium.

IT Private Equity had two names, while other sectors were home to single trusts trading on premiums.