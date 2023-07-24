Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

'ONT's share price fell 65% in 2022 and the volatile shares are currently little changed since the start of 2023' | Image: Lubo Ivanko / Alamy Stock Photo

In an H1 2023 trading update last week, the biotech company - a stock once best known as a holding of Neil Woodford - reported £86m in revenue for the period, representing 22% year-on-year growth on a reported basis, and 16% on a constant currency basis.

Full year revenue was expected to fall between 16-30% on a constant currency basis, with CEO and co-founder Gordon Sanghera noting "demand for our technology continues to grow from an increasingly broad and diverse base of customers".

He continued: "We have also made considerable progress positioning the business for future growth […] forming significant collaborations to open up new opportunities in clinical and applied markets; and investing to ensure we have the required levels of inventory to support the continued expansion of our customer base."

Commenting on the trading update, David Pringle, investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, said it was "pleasing to see the company generate such strong growth, well ahead of its peers", as ONT continued to stick with the commercialisation strategy laid out at IPO in 2021.

Its share price has struggled to keep pace with its founder's optimism, however, falling 11.7% in the past 12 months and 55.1% since IPO, according to data from the London Stock Exchange, although it has rallied 7.7% year-to-date.

The CEO commented on the recent rally: "Having been de-rated along with its US peers, ONT has not seen the sharp recovery in share price that others have, despite delivering good numbers. As a result, we now have a world-leading UK technology business trading at a significant discount to its US counterparts, and we expect that discount to close as the business continues to execute on its strategy."

But Keith Bowman, equity analyst at interactive investor, noted expected future growth and prospects for biotech companies "are more difficult to predict", especially because rising interest rates are making non-dividend paying companies "less attractive".

He said: "ONT's share price fell 65% in 2022 and the volatile shares are currently little changed since the start of 2023. Analysts have also been positive, predicting breakeven at an underlying level by 2026, and that its cash pile should underpin the growth strategy."

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, was more sceptical of the breakeven date, saying ONT was still "a long way from being profitable".

She explained that although the company's shares have tanked over 50% since its IPO "it is far from the only company in the sector to have suffered this ignominy", due to investors losing their appetite for risk recently.

"Investors initially seemed to like what they heard, and shares jumped accordingly but full-year guidance remained unchanged, […] it is not really that surprising that they have fallen back slightly as people had time to pore over the small print," Hewson added.

Harry Raikes, manager of the Schroders Capital Growth Innovation trust - formerly the Woodford Patient Capital Trust - said the "encouraging" revenue growth gives some reason for optimism.

ONT was the largest holding in the trust as of 31 March 2023, representing 22.2% of total investment. At the time, the manager said the stock has not been immune to the economic and geopolitical shocks of the last 18 months, but despite this, Raikes said the company "continues to grow revenue strongly, however, in this environment, the valuation has come under pressure".

"Schroders was appointed portfolio manager of INOV in December 2019," he said. "At that time, ONT was identified as a key asset retain given its technology strength, high growth potential and relative maturity in the portfolio. This patience was rewarded with the successful IPO in 2021."

Georgina Laird, senior responsible investment associate at Aegon Asset Management, echoed Raikes' confidence in the company's long-term potential, noting its advancements in gene sequencing, which she said make it a "key essential enabler" in the sector.

"The company has designed a unique gene sequencing lab that is compact enough to fit in a suitcase. Their MinION device has made significant contributions to research, environmental monitoring, medicine, and food and water safety.

"ONT has also combined its technology with Nvidia to deliver the fastest ever human gene sequencing sample in just five hours (for which they received a Guinness World Record). This is a great example of first and second order impact working together."

As a result, AJ Bell's Hewson concluded there is "a lot to like" about ONT, with expectations that it will "eventually soar to heady heights".

"It was a past favourite of former star fund manager Neil Woodford, though it is still unclear whether investors consider that a boon or a curse. The issue is time, some investors will be prepared to wait, happy in the knowledge that their cash is helping fund medical advances. But others will prefer to watch from the sidelines until potential meets reality."