Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

Analysts and shareholders have questioned the diligence and oversight of the board.

Nearly two months after announcing it had received an initial draft of the findings, the board claimed yesterday (30 May) it had been kept in the dark about Alvarium's arrangements for the refurbishment of properties with developers or issues around overdue rent.

The Home REIT board instructed forensic accountants Alvarez & Marsal in early January 2023 to conduct an investigation in relation to allegations of wrongdoing, including matters raised in Viceroy Research's short-seller report from November 2022.

The findings show Alvarium had several methods to offset or clear outstanding rents from tenants, of which the board was not aware when it stated there were "no overdue arrears" in relation to rents billed to 31 August 2022 in its rebuttal of Viceroy's claims.

A&M's report also highlighted there was "limited evidence" of detailed ongoing monitoring of tenants by Alvarium, and the adviser provided inaccurate information to The Good Economy, a consulting firm that wrote Home REIT's impact report in 2021 and 2022.

According to the board, Alvarium's "lack of transparency" hampered its ability to assess the medium-term financial strength of its tenant base and the ability of its tenants to pay rent to the company on a sustainable basis.

The board has consistently denied claims the company had misled shareholders, noting last November it was "completely confident in the integrity of the business it is operating, its financial soundness and the beneficial impact the company is having in reducing homelessness in the UK". Board oversight concerns

Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker, a law firm representing Home REIT shareholders in a claim against the trust, said shareholders suffered losses because they were presented with a "false picture" of the state the properties were in, how much rent was being collected and how the portfolio was monitored.

"The statement by the board confirms that the information disclosed by and on behalf of the company misrepresented how it was operating its business and how it was performing in respect of certain significant matters," she said.

In a research note, Winterflood wrote that the published results of this investigation, which it said "point the finger squarely" at Alvarium, do not provide the reassurance shareholders would have been hoping for.

The broker also questioned the diligence and oversight of the board, "given the number of serious issues of which it was unaware".

Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot, added: "The board basically said ‘they did that behind our backs and we did not know what was going on'. However, their role is to know what was going on. Am I reassured? Not hugely."

Mark Bentley, director at ShareSoc and Home REIT shareholder, said the only reassurance is that by instigating this investigation and replacing the investment manager, the board has been taking action that might offer some hope of recovering value for shareholders.

However, he argued this is "very much a case of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted, and questions remain".

"In particular, should the board have exercised more ‘professional scepticism' about manager reports, rather than expecting the manager to disclose its own failings?," he said.

Resignation calls

Numis analyst Andrew Rees wrote in a research note that although the findings of this internal investigation shine the spotlight on the actions of the previous manager, the board still has "a long way to go" to maintain any credibility in the eyes of shareholders.

David Robertson, chief of Boatman Capital, activist investor and Home REIT shareholder, said the statement by the board is "confirmation of their own incompetence".

"Six months ago, the board of Home REIT claimed that there were no problems with rent arrears, the financial robustness of its tenants," he said.

"The company has effectively confirmed all of these issues and the board is blaming the investment manager for ‘lack of transparency'. Given that it is the directors' job to know how their company is being run, they do not get to wash their hands of responsibility. It is time for these directors to be replaced."

Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at RM Funds, a Home REIT shareholder, also called for an overhaul of the board last week, starting with the appointment of a senior non-executive director to oversee the appointment of a new chair.

In reaction to yesterday's news, Nicholls told Investment Week that while the firm welcomes the board's comments in relation to the report, "we still await information regarding the annual accounts and recommencement of trading".

Undisclosed matters

Beyond the allegations in the report, the board said A&M had investigated problems around conflicts of interest associated with Alvarium and failures by the firm to investigate allegations, but said it could not reach a "firm conclusion".

Home REIT's board did not publish the conclusions of the report in full to avoid prejudicing its position regarding any further action which it may take, which Winterflood said was "disappointing".

"While we understand that there may be legitimate reasons for the board to not publish the entire A&M report, it is disappointing that the announcement suggests there are further matters raised that have not been disclosed," the broker said.

A Home REIT shareholder who did not wish to be named told Investment Week that if the board believes the investment adviser has committed a breach of its fiduciary duties, "it should look to make a civil claim and go on record as to the route of action it intends to take".

Numis' Rees said that given the nature of the initial findings from this internal investigation, the broker "would expect further announcements from the company regarding the next steps it is taking in due course".

Investment Week approached Home REIT's major shareholders for comment, including M&G and Rathbones. BlackRock, Sarasin and Partners and LGIM declined to comment.

In a statement, Liontrust said: "We have been engaging with the Board and other significant shareholders to determine the best way forward and will continue to do so. Through this engagement, we are looking to achieve a resolution that meets two objectives.

"First, we are seeking to protect shareholder value. Second, we want to ensure that good quality housing continues to be provided to vulnerable people.

"We still believe that this could be a very effective way of allocating capital to alleviate a major social issue in a way that leads to better outcomes for vulnerable people and reduces costs for government and local authorities."