Deep Dive: Banks on shaky ground following instability in sector

The S&P Banks Select Industry index fell 22.5% throughout March and has yet to recover from its lowest point since 2020, according to data from MarketWatch.

Duncan MacInnes, investment director at Ruffer, described this not as a bank run, but "more of a jog", as depositors moved into treasuries and money market funds to avoid the risk that their bank could be next to fall.

He explained this was because, as seen in SVB, First Republic, or Credit Suisse, "it is impossible to know what the assets or liabilities are, given the complexity of the businesses".

Japanese bank SMFG first to issue AT1s after Credit Suisse wipeout

Christopher Rossbach, CIO of J Stern & Co, said he has struggled to see banks as long-term investments, as they are "hugely exposed" to macroeconomic challenges and are difficult for outsiders to analyse.

He argued the balance sheet of any bank is "inherently unstable", as banks are always "potentially vulnerable to a sudden outflow of short-term deposits".

"These days all it takes is for people to click on a website to move their money," he noted.

MacInnes agreed, explaining the events of SVB had not been "your grandfather's bank run", with modern features such as Twitter and smartphones allowing $42bn to leave the bank in just 24 hours.

"Deposit flight can happen at warp speed - no need to queue, no friction; there is an app for that," he said.

Ben Preston, manager of the Orbis Global Equity fund, also argued this structure of banks made them "fragile", although he did add that "well-run banks can thrive", and could be an attractive investment at a low valuation.

MacInnes also argued that banks often choose to either raise their own deposit rates to stop these outflows, hampering their own profitability, or allow deposits to continue leaving.

He said: "The situation is moving from acute to chronic but until we have a change to the deposit guarantee rules it is hard to see what stops it."

AT1 bonds

The events of Credit Suisse left a sour taste in the mouth of investors, as Rossbach explained, with shareholders suffering massive losses after the bank's collapse, even though depositors have been bailed out by governments.

The GAM Star Credit Opportunities fund, described as a "controversial option" by Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, was a prime example of such difficulties.

The fund has returned -10.8% in the last year, compared to -1.2% from the IA Specialist Bond sector, according to data from FE fundinfo. However, at the start of March, before the collapse of Credit Suisse, it had returned 7.4% over the last year, compared to the sector's 4.7%.

McDermott explained the fund was "heavily invested" in the debt of financial companies, arguing "this is where the best opportunities often lie".

He said that following the turmoil in the sector, especially with a focus on AT1 bonds, the drop in prices amongst bank bonds have presented opportunities for investors willing to take the risk, and noted GAM Star Credit Opportunities specialises in this area of the market.

McDermott also highlighted the Jupiter Financial Opportunities fund, run by industry veteran Guy de Blonay.

Almost 60% of the portfolio is held in banks, with Nordea, Standard Chartered and HSBC among its top ten holdings. McDermott said de Blonay pursues "high conviction" ideas for undervalued stocks that can benefit from promising trends within their sector.

The fund has returned -3.4% in the last year, compared to -5.1% from the IA Financials and Financial Innovation sector, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Korea

Looking beyond the West, Orbis' Preston noted that before the pandemic, US banks traded at about 1.3 times their book value, making them effectively priced as if "they would create economic value forever".

However, he said this was arguably when they were at "the peak of their profit cycle", benefiting from 4% interest rates on reserves in the central bank.

Preston estimated the Federal Reserve paid about $29bn in interest to US banks in the last quarter of 2022, over 40% of their total profits that quarter, which he described as "unsustainable".

Instead, Preston pointed to Korean banks, such as KB Financial Group, arguing they were well-capitalised, insulated from much of the US panic and were now earning similar returns on equity to US peers.

Despite this, Korea's banks still trade at 0.5 times their book value, partially because the regulator has suppressed dividend payouts, he explained.

However, Preston said this was now changing, and if the banks can raise their payouts, they could sustain dividend yields of close to 10% compared to their current share prices.

He concluded: "With banks, it is always a bumpy ride, but we believe Korean banks offer attractive long-term value."