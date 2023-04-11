Stock Spotlight: Diageo's rum expansion has managers in high spirits

Although people are drinking less because of the cost of living crisis, Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said they are "drinking better".

Ivan Menezes will retire at the end of June after a decade at the helm of the beverage giant, passing the baton to current chief operating officer Debra Crew.

Analysts and fund managers alike responded positively to the change in senior leadership, with several quoting Crew's track record heading the company's North American operation, as well as her previous experience at PepsiCo, Mars, Kraft Foods and Nestle.

As the CEO change is an internal appointment, managers were not concerned about the succession plans, and also expressed significant confidence in Diageo's headline brands, such as Guinness, Johnny Walker and Tanqueray, according to Chris Smith, manager of the Jupiter UK Growth fund.

Madeline Wright, deputy portfolio manager of Lindsell Train's Finsbury Growth & Income trust, said Diageo is one of the "genuinely exceptional companies which can thrive no matter who is CEO".

As such, Roseanna Ivory, investment director at abrdn, expects the leadership transition to be "seamless", with a focus on continuity rather than change.

Garry White, chief investment commentator at Charles Stanley, noted that Crew's promotion means the company's executive committee will become more than 50% female, "confirming Diageo in its position as one of the best companies in the world for gender equality".

Expansion

Managers and analysts have shared a positive outlook on Diageo's recent €260m acquisition of Don Papa Rum, as Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said, adding the firm was taking advantage of the "renaissance of rum".

He said the company's "successful moves" in the tequila and gin space - with the examples of Don Julio, George Clooney-backed Casamigos and Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin - prove there is no reason why it should not succeed in the rum sector.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, highlighted Diageo had just one rum brand: Captain Morgan.

"Don Papa Rum will add to its rum portfolio and allow the drinks giant to focus on premiumisation within the rum category, which it says is still ‘in the early stages'," she said.

Rum currently accounts for around 5% of Diageo's sales, according to abrdn's Ivory, but she thinks this will be a "longer-term bet on the premiumisation of the rum market", despite the potential excitement around the M&A deal.

Charles Stanley's White explained the acquisition of Don Papa Rum was strategic in nature, as a luxury bottle of rum is seen as an "affordable treat that comes with an enjoyable ‘experience'".

Inflation

Despite the general positivity regarding Diageo's strategy and future performance, there is, arguably, a dark cloud looming over the company and the wider food and drinks sector.

Inflation in the UK rose to 10.4% in February, reversing the downward trend of the previous three months. The increase was largely driven by a rise in food and non-alcoholic drinks, which sat 18.2% higher than January 2022.

Although inflation is forecast to come down for the remainder of 2023, managers do not believe this could impact Diageo's beverage business.

Blake Hutchins, manager of the Trojan Income fund and co-manager of Troy Income & Growth trust, said Diageo's "premium positioning, pricing power, high gross margins and global scale" mean it is in a good position to mitigate input cost inflation.

Jupiter's Smith believes the company's premium and luxury alcohol brands are assets which are difficult to replicate, resulting in Jupiter's "large investment" in the company (6.1% of the UK Equity fund's portfolio).

Another factor working to Diageo's advantage is that although people are drinking less because of the cost of living crisis, they are "drinking better", argued Quilter Cheviot's Beckett.

This means the beverage giant's premium product offering can comfortably sit between the more established and entry level brands.

In fact, abrdn's Ivory highlighted 70% of Diageo's portfolio is in high-end and super-premium products, where consumers "have as yet to feel a significant squeeze on their income".

Chris Elliott, manager of the Evenlode Global Equity fund, agreed, noting "people are unwilling to trade down, as evidenced by the relatively low market share of private label (store-branded) products in developed markets".

While Lindsell Train's Wright observed it is impossible to predict what inflation will do in the short term, she argued this is precisely why she is confident in Diageo's long-term portfolio of "exceptional brands [that] will continue to prove resilient and compelling".