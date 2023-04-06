The portfolios that rallied and sank in Q1 2023

Investment Week rounds up the best and worst performing portfolios from Q1 2023.

The only clear theme emerged in the open-ended side, where most the best performing funds came from the IA Technology & Technology Innovation sector, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Out of the top ten funds, seven resided in this sector, a contrast to the same period in 2022, when growth-orientated sectors lagged other areas.

Ten best performing funds in Q1 2023

The opening months to this year were very different to the same period in 2022, which was characterised by an oil and energy boom as Russia invaded Ukraine, pushing down the prospects of growth stocks, which had already been weakened by rising inflation and tightening monetary policy.

Although central banks have continued their rate rising initiative this year, signs that inflation has peaked and anticipation of the end of this hiking cycle helped growth stocks rally in the opening quarter.

The best performing fund for the period was the Nikko AM ARK Disruptive Innovation fund from the IA Specialist sector, returning 26.3%.

Although not a member of the tech sector, the fund invests in many of the go-to growth names, with its biggest holding in Tesla, followed by Zoom.

It also invests in Coinbase Global, which is one of the main cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Crypto assets have enjoyed a recent boost after spiralling in 2022, with the most famous currency bitcoin reaching a nine-month high in mid-March, as banking sector fears seeped in.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank caused one of the biggest upsets of the period, while the simultaneous breakdown and buyout of Credit Suisse contributed to widespread concerns about the health of the banking sector, although much of this has now abated.

On the best performing trust side, the theme of the quarter was less clear, with trusts from ten different sectors making the list.

Ten best performing trusts in Q1 2023

The best performer overall was the JP Morgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa trust, returning 50.9%, the highest result in the study.

This trust was previously known as the JP Morgan Russian Securities trust, but earlier this year its shareholders approved a mandate change that expanded its investment universe from purely Russian equities, to central, eastern and southern Europe (including Russia), the Middle East and Africa.

It still has the ability to invest in Russian assets, but the management sought to change the process after Russia's aforementioned invasion effectively saw all of its assets written down to zero, as Western sanctions prohibited the trading of Russian assets.

Also in the top ten were Warana Capital Alternative Liquidity (41.2%), Foresight Solar & Technology VCT (26.7%) and 3i Group (25.6%).

At the other end of the table, the fallout from Credit Suisse and the write down of its AT1 bonds was felt on the open-ended side, with the Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF the worst performing fund, losing 12.8%.

Ten worst performing funds in Q1 2023

As part of its buyout by UBS, Credit Suisse was forced to wipe out its additional tier one (AT1) bonds, a product that was introduced post-2008 to ensure that investors, rather than taxpayers, would bear the brunt of losses in the event of a resolution or insolvency scenario.

Holders of the AT1 bonds have taken legal action against Credit Suisse to recover their losses, although the move was approved by Swiss regulator FINMA at the time of the deal.

Typically, equity shareholders will be wiped out before any creditors take losses; however, on this occasion, while the AT1 bonds were written to zero, shareholders were not.

The iShares MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF and HSBC MSCI Turkey funds suffered as a result of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Due to the earthquake and resulting market-wide circuit breakers in the Turkish equity market, the Istanbul stock market was temporarily closed.

As a result, the HSBC portfolio was suspended, although it remained available on secondary markets.

The only other regional focused funds in the study were dedicated UK portfolios, namely the Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies (-10.2%), Thesis Stonehage Fleming Opportunities (-9.8%) and FTF Martin Currie UK Smaller Companies (-9.2%).

Overall, the UK has continued to suffer from weak sentiment, with reports the US has overtaken the UK as the most attractive market for domestic retail investors and rumours that many of the UK's major listings are planning to follow Arm's suit and list primarily in the US doing nothing to turn around the market's waning reputation.

The capital also lost its spot as sole top financial centre, now tied with New York, which was also growing faster.

On the worst performing trust side, two versions of the Triple Point VCT 2011 delivered the poorest returns for the period.

Ten worst performing trusts in Q1 2023

After the exit of the Ordinary Share Class in January 2018, the trust is now available across three share classes, which each have separate portfolios, hence the inclusion of multiple share classes in this study.

The Triple Point VCT 2011 was down 94.2% for the period, while the A Class version lost 65.3%.

Other notable appearances on the list were Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion trust, which was down 29.6%.

The trust invests in later stage private businesses with minority investments, with some of its largest investments held in Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, TikTok owners ByteDance and foreign exchange firm Wise.

Other underperforming portfolios were RDP GRIT Investment Trust (-42%), Triple Point Social Housing REIT (-28.7%) and Digital 9 Infrastructure (-27.9%).

The latter is now sitting on a 44% discount after its share price slid 41% in the past year, which the management team said was not being caused by any specific factors, as far as it was aware.

Similarly with HydrogenOne Capital Growth, which lost 40.5% in the period, management said its discount widening by 10% was not due to anything company specific.