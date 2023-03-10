Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

While the debt agreement between Scottish Widows and Home REIT is private, there are multiple paths which could unfold as a result of the covenant breach.

The financial health of several of the social housing REIT's community interest company (CIC) tenants has been called into question, with several experts pointing to a potential risk of contagion that could see more charities in the trust's portfolio go bankrupt.

Last week, the former FTSE 250 investment trust told shareholders that two of its largest tenants, Lotus Sanctuary CIC and Gen Liv UK CIC, respectively comprising 12.5% and 5.7% of the company's annual rent roll, are facing collapse.

The fact two tenants have entered into voluntary liquidation poses a "genuine challenge" to financial stability and "raises obvious questions" regarding the initial due diligence process, Winterflood said in a research note.

This comes after a report by specialist housing manager Simpact, appointed in January to review Home REIT's portfolio, highlighted a serious deterioration in rent collection in February, with just 23% of rent collected in the quarter ending 30 November 2022.

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

Simpact added, the rent forecast to be collected for the coming months was "highly uncertain" as Alvarium, the investment adviser, "deals with a combination of issues surrounding the tenants' ability, or willingness, to pay".

Lotus Sanctuary did not pay any rent for the quarter to 30 November 2022, with the last payment received in August that year. Other tenants, including Big Help Group and Nobel Tree Foundation, are withholding rent over disputes about the poor state of housing provided.

Emma Bird, head of investment trusts research at Winterflood, told Investment Week that she suspected Lotus Sanctuary and Gen Liv UK were included in the tenant arrears figures previously announced.

However, she noted the confirmation that these two tenants have entered liquidation means the collection of unpaid rents is likely to be more challenging, putting further pressure on the fund's financial position.

Contagion risk

In Viceroy Research's short-seller report from November 2022, the firm detailed concerns about the financial health and governance of some of the landlord's key tenants.

So far, three community interest companies in the trust's rent roll have either entered into voluntary creditor's liquidation or are in administration, such as Circle Housing & Support, responsible for 7.5% of Home REIT's revenue in 2021.

Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot, said that two of Home REIT's tenants facing bankruptcy at the same time raises questions about whether the situation could be endemic.

"Is that endemic to the entire sector? Is that going to happen two or three more times across their portfolio? Or is it just really bad luck?," he said.

"If it is really bad luck, then fine. But if it is more endemic, if it keeps happening… They cannot persist like this forever. Liquidity will at some point become an issue."

Two of Home REIT's largest tenants enter into voluntary liquidation

Real assets and credit asset manager RM Funds, an existing Home REIT shareholder, tabled a proposal to replace Alvarium as Home REIT's investment adviser on 27 February 2023.

Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at the firm, told Investment Week that a preliminary credit analysis of several remaining tenants indicated "a lack of financial resilience and raises the prospects of further voluntary liquidations and insolvency processes".

"The natural question some investors will ask: is sheltered accommodation a viable real estate asset?," he asked.

"I would argue that it is, but to date, in the public equity markets, the strategy has been poorly executed, with inappropriate lease structures, unregulated counterparties, weak governance and substandard investment processes".

Winterflood's Bird noted the bankruptcy of an individual housing association should be independent from the financial health of other housing associations operating in the same sector.

However, she said the fact that two of Home REIT's tenants have gone into voluntary liquidation raises questions about the quality and effectiveness of the team's due diligence process when appointing counterparty tenants.

"Therefore, it is possible that HOME has overlooked financial challenges faced by other housing associations," she added.

Home REIT shares plunge after short-seller criticism

Despite claims to limit exposure per client to 15%, about 23.8% of Home REIT's rent roll is contracted with parties that were set up and controlled by the same individual - Gurpaal Singh Judge.

Judge has been listed as a director of Lotus Sanctuary CIC on Companies House since 25 August 2018. He is also registered as a director or person with significant control of Redemption Project CIC and Eden Safe Homes CIC, which represent 9.1% and 2.2% of the trust's annual rent roll, respectively.

In the announcement that Lotus Sanctuary and Gen Liv UK had entered voluntary liquidation, Home REIT said it was in discussions with prospective tenants to take on the leases of both portfolios and that the liquidations would have no impact on the underlying residents.

A spokesperson for Home REIT told Investment Week: "Where tenants are unable to pay rent, the company explores assigning leases to tenants who are able to pay. The company has successfully assigned leases in the past."

Loan covenant breaches

Home REIT has failed to publish its latest annual results for the year to 31 August 2022 due to an ongoing enhanced audit by BDO. The company missed its deadline to release the revised accounts, which led to the suspension of its shares on 3 January 2023.

The trust's latest investor presentation update, covering its HY results for the six months to 28 February 2022, was published on 28 September 2022.

Home REIT has two debt facilities from Scottish Widows of £120m and £130m, amounting to £250m, for which it pays a total £5.7m in annual interest payments.

According to Investment Week calculations, the company's interest cover (IC) covenant of 300% will be breached if its annual earnings fall below £17.3m. According to the Simpact report, Home REIT's most recent quarterly rent roll collected £3.4m of a 100% target of £14.8m.

Home REIT 'reviewing options' as two tenants withhold rent

Annualising these figures, and assuming rent due and collection rates remain constant, total rent expected to be collected is £13.6m of £59.3m due, putting the trust in breach of its IC covenant.

This does not account for any liability arising from refurbishment disputes, which Home REIT estimated at £15-20m, or the allegedly inflated valuations of the trust's assets, Winterflood's Bird said.

"The deteriorating financial position of some of the tenants may imply significant write-downs as and when the portfolio is revalued," she said.

In December, activist investor The Boatman Capital estimated that a typical Home REIT property could be 39-51% lower in value. Viceroy Research also estimated significant write-downs in the trust's valuations in its short-seller report published in November 2022.

A reduction in the company's value could lead to a breach of its Loan-To-Value (LTV) banking covenant of 50%. When the portfolio was last valued at £713m in February 2022, Home REIT's LTV stood at 35%.

If the company's portfolio value falls below £500m, it will be in breach of its LTV covenant, according to Investment Week calculations.

Liontrust slams Home REIT over 'serious shortcomings' and weighs investor action

A spokesperson for Home REIT told Investment Week: "We are monitoring the situation and working proactively and constructively with our lender Scottish Widows."

While the debt agreement between Scottish Widows and Home REIT is private, there are multiple paths which could unfold as a result of the covenant breach.

Scottish Widows could place restrictions on the company, such as to limit dividends, require the trust to restrict available cash resources to offset the debt, or require enhanced reporting and monitoring, including updating the valuations based on a new set of assumptions.

The lender could also potentially reprice the facility and amend the covenants, or require debt repayment through selective asset disposals, such as unoccupied, non-core assets sold at market value.