'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

While the absence of technology behemoths allowed the FTSE 100 to dodge last year’s tech rout and enjoy relative stability, this has also long been a criticism of the UK blue chip index, which has struggled to draw key players in the industry.

Arm has opted to pursue a US-only listing over a return to the London Stock Exchange, dashing the UK government's hopes to make Britain a "science and technology superpower".

The decision marks a blow to London, where Arm was listed until it was bought by Japanese firm SoftBank in 2016 in a $32bn deal that drew criticism over claims the UK government had allowed the acquisition of Britain's biggest tech success by foreign investors.

Softbank's Arm dashes hopes for London listing as it opts for New York

Separately, on Thursday (2 March) building materials company CRH signalled its intention to leave the FTSE 100 and seek a primary listing in the US, which comprises the majority of its earnings.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet parent company Flutter Entertainment announced in February that it would consult its shareholders on a possible secondary listing in the US in April.

Plumbing group Ferguson and biotech Abcam were among those that switched their listings from the UK to the US last year.

"There are plenty other companies in the FTSE 100 which do business in the US that could easily follow Ferguson and CRH. That is not a good look for the London Stock Exchange," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Overseas investors lost interest in the trading venue as soon as the UK voted in favour of Brexit, and valuations have got even cheaper. That is hardly a good sales pitch to attract more big companies to the UK market."

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

In addition, the Financial Times reported at the start of last week that even oil major Shell - the UK's biggest listing - had considered moving from London to the US in 2021, although this idea was ultimately rejected.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, said on Friday (3 March): "Arm is a great British company and a world leader in their field which we continue to believe can be very well served by the UK capital markets.

"The announcement demonstrates the need for the UK to make rapid progress in its regulatory and market reform agenda, including addressing the amount of risk capital available to drive growth."

Failed tech hub plans

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that Arm's decision to list in the US comes as further confirmation that plans to rebrand the LSE as a high-growth tech haven are not working.

"The UK's inflation problem is stickier than the US and that is likely to keep a lid on how attractive it will seem to companies looking to list for the first time," she explained.

While the absence of technology behemoths allowed the FTSE 100 to dodge last year's tech rout and enjoy relative stability, this has also long been a criticism of the UK blue chip index, which has struggled to draw key players in the industry.

"Arm's abandonment of London is another kick in the teeth for the Square Mile's attractiveness among international investors as a go-to destination for technology giants," said interactive investor's head of investment Victoria Scholar.

There have also been some high-profile disasters in UK e-commerce and tech, with Deliveroo's IPO flop and THG's share price slide, or through case studies such as Aveva and Ocado, which Quilter's equity research analyst Ben Barringer said had not been "well understood and valued properly" by UK investors.

Number of UK listed companies falls 12.5% over three years

"Understandably, Arm and Softbank want the best possible valuation and knowledge base they can get, and with the UK tech sector only 2% of the UK market, this means that there is not a strong knowledge base for tech companies in the UK," he said.

"The LSE does not have the right brand and composition. It is made up of largely UK domestic businesses or historic international value companies but does not necessarily cater to fast growing and exciting new companies.

"LSE plc's strategy has been to focus on index data monetisation and this may have been at the cost of attracting new companies," he added.

HL's Lund-Yates said that a core problem facing the London market is a lack of UK interest in domestic stocks, while in the US there is a lot more "homegrown excitement" about listed companies, which usually feeds across to a higher level of global engagement, she said.

"The US market is also a lot larger, which means possible investment is much higher and there's also a lot more government stimulus on things like construction and growth projects," she added.

Market reforms

Regulation and disclosure may have also played a part in Arm's decision making, said Barringer, as this has been something that has come up time and again with other UK technology companies.

"Particularly, it is difficult to attract the best talent from across the world if you cannot compete with global remuneration levels. In order to attract talent, you need to be paying compensation that is world class, and not compared against UK-focused benchmarks," he added.

Recent government efforts to revitalise the City of London through the Edinburgh Reforms, which aim to rip up EU rules to make it competitive against rival financial hubs, are heavily reliant on London's appeal to businesses and investors.

Edinburgh Reforms: Key points from Hunt's financial services regulation shake-up

In an effort to strengthen London's equities market, the UK government will overhaul company prospectuses, re-evaluate short-selling regulations and review investment research.

While certain listing rules and restrictions might account for some of London's light fading, Lund-Yates said the bigger problem is less easy to fix because it is cultural.

"In order to address the issue, the UK government will need to be seen as fully committed to growth and acting on the UK's relatively low engagement with markets more generally, and this could be something that needs addressing at the education stage," she said.