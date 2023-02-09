Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

While going over the 30% limit does not represent a breach of the investment policy, as it applies at the time of purchase, it means that there is little scope for the managers to make any follow-on investments or invest in new opportunities.

As a result of public equity market falls, particularly among the growth stocks that the trust focuses on, the unlisted portion of Scottish Mortgage's portfolio has risen above its self-imposed limit of 30% for the second time in nine months.

Emma Bird, head of investment companies research at Winterflood, views this as the biggest concern for the trust, particularly as the Baillie Gifford team "prides itself on being a long-term, supportive shareholder", something it considers it a key advantage in gaining access to private deals.

Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

However, according to QuotedData's head of investment companies James Carthew, the biggest potential problem would be if Scottish Mortgage was unable to participate in a funding round for one or more of its unlisted holdings, and found itself diluted as a consequence.

"From a perception point of view, it looks bad that the managers allowed the problem to arise in the first place," he said.

Another problem emerging from this situation is there is less scope for the board to buy back stock to defend the NAV discount while managing this issue, said Rob Morgan, chief analyst at Charles Stanley, noting there is increased risk of the discount moving out further.

Scottish Mortgage is currently trading at a 15.4% discount, its lowest point since June 2022, when it reached 16.8%, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

Limit increase

A limit of 25% was first approved in 2016 and this was subsequently increased to 30% in 2020, but Investec analysts have called for Scottish Mortgage to come back to shareholders to seek approval to increase the limit to relieve some of the pressure.

Carthew also sees increasing the limit as an answer, suggesting a reset at about 50%. However, he noted that the managers should publish a target level as a range, and pointed to between 25% and 35% as an example.

"Shareholders would approve that I think. Much higher exposure to unlisted assets would likely increase the scepticism over the NAV - probably unfairly since in my experience investors in unlisted stocks tend to err on the side of caution when valuing their positions," Carthew said.

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

Bird was also among the analysts who supported the idea.

However, she said that shareholders may be more in favour of the change if it was clarified that any additional private investment made above the 30% level would only be to support existing holdings, subject to a higher overall limit.

"While this would not constitute a particularly drastic change of investment policy, it could be considered best practice to offer an exit opportunity for shareholders who do not approve of the limit increase," she said.

"However, we note that this would only exacerbate the issue, as it would be the liquid, listed holdings that would be sold in order to fund the return of capital."

On the other end of the spectrum, Quilter Cheviot's head of fund research Nick Wood said that increasing the limit could send the wrong message to investors, noting there are other ways some of the pressure could be relieved to get back to a more comfortable level.

IPOs and self-correction

In January, Investec analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell wrote in a research note that an IPO of a key private holding could give the trust some wiggle room. According to media reports, SpaceX, one of the trust's private holdings, may be preparing to go public.

Other remedies could include a strong and sustained recovery in the listed portfolio, the relative weakness of the private portfolio, or the sale or partial sale of a private investment, they wrote.

A spokesperson for Baillie Gifford said: "The private portfolio underwent many valuation reviews during the last 12 months and indeed performed relatively more positively than the public portfolio. Hence the increase in the percentage of private companies.

"SpaceX and Northvolt are now top ten holdings in Scottish Mortgage. Also there were 12 IPOs of SM private holdings in 2021 and none in 2022 given market conditions. These factors make a difference and would be the most obvious ways to see headroom emerge."

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

In a recent investor forum, managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns said they are currently more excited in the opportunity set in the public markets and are deploying assets there.

They also noted the trust has been minimally impacted in participating in funding rounds for existing unlisted holdings.

Scottish Mortgage's NAV total return in 2023 year-to-date is 12.3%, according to the AIC, compared to 7.4% for the MSCI AC World. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite is up 16.25% year-to-date.

According to Ewan Lovett-Turner, head of investment companies research at Numis, the recent recovery in growth stocks may start to give the trust more headroom.

"The trust could also look to sell down stakes in secondary markets, but Scottish Mortgage's approach is very long-term and I would expect them to seek to continue to try to back companies where they continue to have faith in the investment case," he said.

QuotedData's Carthew agreed, noting that selling down some of the larger, more mature unlisted positions in the portfolio would involve losing substantial potential upside for shareholders.

In the last 12 months, the trust's NAV total return is down 16.1%, while its share price total return has slumped by 29.1%. Scottish Mortgage's share price is down nearly 50% from its peak in late 2021, the largest decline since the GFC.

Over the last five years, however, performance remains strong. Its NAV total return is 112.5%, and its share price total return, 78.8%, according to the AIC.