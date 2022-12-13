Edinburgh Reforms: Key points from Hunt's financial services regulation shake-up

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (pictured) wants the UK financial services sector to "embrace the new opportunities presented by our position outside the EU".

Speaking at an industry roundtable in Edinburgh, Hunt announced over 30 regulatory reforms to repeal and replace retained EU laws governing financial services.

This builds on the government's Financial Services and Markets bill, which hands broad powers to the UK's financial regulators to shape future regulatory policy and rework the rules the UK has inherited from the EU.

The government's homegrown rulebook will be delivered by splitting up remaining EU law in tranches, the first one covering recent reviews into wholesale markets, listing rules, securitisation rules and Solvency II.

Rules for PRIIPs, payments, short sales and capital requirements will be part of the second tranche. The government hopes to have "swiftly" completed the implementation programme and made significant progress on both tranches by the end of 2023.

The chancellor's regulatory shake-up promises to overhaul the UK prospectus regime to support stock market listings and capital raises, reform rules on real estate investment trusts and review provisions on investment research in the UK.

It also features a commitment to make "substantial legislative progress" on repealing and replacing the Solvency II directive next year, which is hoped will unlock more than £100bn of private investment.

Replacing PRIIPs rules

One of the key points for wealth managers and advisers is the removal of the packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (PRIIPs) regulation, which will be replaced by an alternative retail disclosure framework developed by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The government said the current rules are unnecessarily prescriptive and can present information in unhelpful or misleading ways. The FCA will choose the disclosure standards for format and presentation under the new regime after the consultation closes on 3 March 2023.

Tax rules for REITs and VAT

With effect from April 2023, the tax rules for real estate investment trusts (REITs) will be amended. The new rulebook will remove the requirement for a REIT to own at least three properties, where they hold a single commercial property worth at least £20m.

It will also change the rule that applies to properties disposed of within three years of significant development activity, to ensure that this rule operates in line with its original intention.

The government has also launched a consultation on a reform of the VAT treatment of fund management, which is currently bound by European directives with an exemption for funds labelled as Special Investment Funds (SIFs).

It said the amendments are not intended to result in a significant policy change, but rather to provide legal clarity and certainty on which funds are entitled to the SIF exemption.

Prospectus regime overhaul

To help widen retail participation in the ownership of public companies and make the UK a more attractive destination for IPOs, the government will implement suggestions by Lord Hill's UK Listings Review from 2021 and reform the prospectus regime.

The government also said it was also committed to working with the FCA and PRA to bring forward relevant reforms identified in HM Treasury's 2021 review of the Securitisation Regulation, which enforces quantitative and qualitative due diligence requirements on institutional investors.

LTAFs, SSR and ESG

The government is also replacing the EU's "ineffective" European Long Term Investment Fund regime with the Long-Term Asset Funds, a new type of fund structure tailored to the UK market to encourage financial service firms to invest in private assets.

It has also started the process for reimagining the UK version of the Short Selling Regulation (SSR) in a call for evidence closing on 5 March 2023, arguing that short selling plays an important role in the efficient functioning of financial markets.

As part of the government's aim to make the UK a world leader in sustainable finance, it has confirmed its intention to unveil a revised Green Finance Strategy in early 2023 and consult on bringing ESG rating companies to the regulators perimeter in Q1 2023.

The Treasury will join the industry-led ESG Data and Ratings Code of Conduct Working Group "to ensure improved transparency and good market conduct".

SMCR and ring-fencing

The Senior Managers and Certification Regime, which makes senior staff at financial services firms personally accountable for misconduct and incompetence, will be reviewed in the first quarter of 2023, starting with a call for evidence on the legislative framework of the regime.

The government will also bring forward secondary legislation in 2023 to improve the functionality of the ring-fencing regime, which separates critical banking services from wholesale and investment banking services.

