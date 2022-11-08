The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from October?

New prime minister Rishi Sunak pushed back the Autumn Budget, which will now take place on 17 November.

There were also several high-profile moves within the industry, including Hargreaves Lansdown's CEO Chris Hill, who is stepping down after five years in the role.

The weakened economic picture in China continues to disrupt the market, leaving several big-name FTSE 100 companies at risk. However, some analysts claim there are still positives to find, despite the volatility.

The UK has outlined its Sustainable Disclosure Requirements, which aims to stamp down on greenwashing by placing restrictions on certain ESG-related terms in fund names and marketing.