Autumn Budget set to be 'acid test' for government and BoE relations under Sunak

Expectations of how high the Bank of England will increase rates have eased slightly following Sunak’s appointment | Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Since Liz Truss took office on 5 September and the Mini Budget was revealed two weeks later, the Bank of England has been at a crossroads, with several City figures describing the situation as an "economic tug-of-war" between the government and the central bank.

While Truss' administration was pursuing a pro-growth agenda fuelled by a £45bn tax cuts package and significant expenditure, the Bank was pushing for the opposite to bring inflation back on target.

Under a Rishi Sunak government, industry experts told Investment Week that they expect a much less febrile relationship between the two institutions, at least compared with that of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"While the new Prime Minister has a demanding in-tray, it is likely that resetting the government's relationship with the Bank of England will be a priority," said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald.

"It is no secret that Sunak values the Bank's independence and was strident in his criticism against Truss's threats to curb it before she became Prime Minister."

During this summer's Tory leadership campaign, Truss openly criticised the Bank of England, arguing that it had been slow to raise interest rates and highlighting its apparent reluctance to promote competitiveness and financial stability.

At one point during the race, Truss even indicated that she would review the Bank of England's mandate, before reversing course on the decision shortly before the Mini Budget was unveiled.

Conversely, Sunak was a strong defender of the BoE's term track record during the leadership race, arguing the Bank had kept the long term inflation trend of 2% and urging Truss to "let the Bank of England get on with its job with interest rates".

Cordial relationship

Sunak has kept Jeremy Hunt on as chancellor, who has already begun bridge building with the Bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, describing their first encounter as an "immediate meeting of minds".

Park said: "The early signs point towards more cordial relations, and we expect UK fiscal and monetary policy to move closer in lockstep going forward because of this."

As a former financial sector employee, the new prime minister will be "acutely aware" of the need to work effectively with the Bank of England and financial markets, said James Athey, investment director at abrdn.

"The experience of the 1970s tells us that in the end, this problem supersedes all others and as such Mr Sunak campaigned on the need to restore price stability before addressing other economic concerns," he said.

"For that reason, it is likely that the new PM will make less waves for the Old Lady in the medium term as he will likely stick with the revised, and far more frugal, Mini Budget that current Chancellor Hunt has proposed."

Tom Douie, CEO at PM Alpha, said that Sunak will have a much more "conventional" relationship with institutions like the Treasury, the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Bank of England.

"[He] understands the need of a debtor (the UK) being in tune with the expectations of the creditor (international debt capital markets). Without the tension of being a disciplined Chancellor under a PM whose inclination was to buy popularity, there should be a period of relative calm," Douie said.

Path for interest rates

Truss' pro-growth policy counteracted the anti-inflationary rate hikes from the Bank of England, which the industry feared would mean elevated interest rates for longer than would otherwise be the case.

"Undoubtedly Truss took her own path, without thinking of the consequences for those at Threadneedle Street," said Josh Mahony, senior market analyst at IG Group.

"However, the hope is that Rishi Sunak will provide a policy mix that will mirror the Bank of England's desire to drive down inflation, while minimising the economic fallout caused in the meanwhile."

Expectations of how high the Bank of England will increase rates have eased slightly following Sunak's appointment, said Brooks Macdonald's Park, but the crucial forward indicator will be the chancellor's medium-term fiscal plan, now officially a full Autumn Budget.

"At present, Andrew Bailey will rightly view fighting inflation as his top priority and therefore will welcome a more fiscally conservative administration that has indicated plans to balance tax and spending decisions more prudently than its predecessors," he said.

Should sterling continue to strengthen against other major currencies, then the cost of imported goods will also fall in sterling terms over coming months, Park noted, which would reduce inflation pressure and allow the Bank of England to moderate the size of its interest rate hikes.

Neil Mehta, portfolio manager at BlueBay, said that Sunak's willingness to work in tandem with the Bank of England will put less pressure on Andrew Bailey to "front-load" interest rate hikes than under a more fiscally expansive plan.

"But this will be a fine balancing act, where on one hand inflation is too high and needs aggressive action to anchor expectations and wages, and on the other action needs to take into account a damaging cost of living crisis and mortgage costs," he said.

"Nevertheless, bringing down inflation will be a top priority for Sunak in 2023, after which his government can springboard tax cuts and fiscal largesse heading into an election the year after."