Comment: Sheer scale of Mini Budget U-turn astonishing in bid to restore stability

Trying to regain trust

clock • 2 min read
Katrina Lloyd, Investment Week
Image:

Katrina Lloyd, Investment Week

Government concern over market confidence had clearly been rising over the weekend following the removal of the Bank of England backstop as new chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepared the ground for today’s emergency statement before markets even opened this morning.

However, even seasoned economic commentators were shocked by the scale of today's U-turn on measures announced just a few weeks ago by Prime Minister Liz Truss and ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

This included scrapping almost all the tax measures set out in the Growth Plan that have not been legislated for in parliament. In another surprise move, Hunt also announced a significant pullback on Truss's flagship energy plan, and unveiled a Treasury-led review on how to support households and businesses after April 2023. There was a striking use of language in a statement about an existing government policy: "The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have agreed it would be irresponsible for the government to continue exposing the public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices".

A timeline of turmoil for Truss

In a statement intended to reassure, with the word "stability" used a number of times, the new chancellor said these changes were needed "to ensure the UK's economic stability and to provide confidence in the government's commitment to fiscal discipline". Jeremy Hunt said no government can control the markets but it can give certainty about public finances. What is striking is the new chancellor and his team felt changes were needed on this scale to do that, as they ripped up the Mini Budget that has caused such damage in financial markets over recent weeks.  

Jeremy Hunt said the government is prepared to act decisively and at scale to regain the country's confidence and trust. The same could be said of regaining confidence and trust from investors. Neither will be a quick fix, given the extent of the damage inflicted over the past few weeks and the risk premium that has been attached to UK assets under Truss's leadership.   

Markets reacted positively to today's announcement (with gilts and the pound both rising) and the statement appears to have bought the government some time until the full announcement of its Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 31 October. But concerns remain about the country's leadership during this difficult period and whether Hunt can do enough to reassure markets and restore credibility in the longer-term while Liz Truss remains in overall control. The government's economic policy is clearly under new leadership but whether this change extends to the role of prime minister remains to be seen. We are far from out of the woods yet and we should prepare for more difficult decisions and challenging months ahead.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022 - on the night gallery

More on Cost of Living

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
Cost of Living

Bank of England further delays quantitative tightening - reports

Bid to maintain calm markets

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 18 October 2022 • 1 min read
Ward previously worked as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for the chancellor of the exchequer
UK

JPMAM's Ward joins government's new economic council

Part of economic statement

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
UK inflation cooled from its 40-year high in August as petrol prices fell, but food prices continued to rise.
UK

Deutsche Bank: UK CPI will not return to target until early 2025

UK CPI to edge up to 10% in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

17 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

FCA rules out Woodford report unless enforcement action is taken

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot