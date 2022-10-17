Comment: Sheer scale of Mini Budget U-turn astonishing in bid to restore stability

However, even seasoned economic commentators were shocked by the scale of today's U-turn on measures announced just a few weeks ago by Prime Minister Liz Truss and ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

This included scrapping almost all the tax measures set out in the Growth Plan that have not been legislated for in parliament. In another surprise move, Hunt also announced a significant pullback on Truss's flagship energy plan, and unveiled a Treasury-led review on how to support households and businesses after April 2023. There was a striking use of language in a statement about an existing government policy: "The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have agreed it would be irresponsible for the government to continue exposing the public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices".

A timeline of turmoil for Truss

In a statement intended to reassure, with the word "stability" used a number of times, the new chancellor said these changes were needed "to ensure the UK's economic stability and to provide confidence in the government's commitment to fiscal discipline". Jeremy Hunt said no government can control the markets but it can give certainty about public finances. What is striking is the new chancellor and his team felt changes were needed on this scale to do that, as they ripped up the Mini Budget that has caused such damage in financial markets over recent weeks.

Jeremy Hunt said the government is prepared to act decisively and at scale to regain the country's confidence and trust. The same could be said of regaining confidence and trust from investors. Neither will be a quick fix, given the extent of the damage inflicted over the past few weeks and the risk premium that has been attached to UK assets under Truss's leadership.

Markets reacted positively to today's announcement (with gilts and the pound both rising) and the statement appears to have bought the government some time until the full announcement of its Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 31 October. But concerns remain about the country's leadership during this difficult period and whether Hunt can do enough to reassure markets and restore credibility in the longer-term while Liz Truss remains in overall control. The government's economic policy is clearly under new leadership but whether this change extends to the role of prime minister remains to be seen. We are far from out of the woods yet and we should prepare for more difficult decisions and challenging months ahead.