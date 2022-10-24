US investors set to take advantage of weakening sterling in new UK M&A wave

The "obvious and immediate" positive impact of M&A activity in the UK's listed equities market will be seen from the uplift in the share prices of targeted companies.

Favourable regulatory conditions, a weaker pound and low valuations means investors are eyeing the divergence between the real underlying value of companies listed in the UK and their share prices.

According to business advisory firm Trachet, private equity firms have turned towards the UK as low valuations have produced "fertile ground" for acquisitions at a discounted price.

Claire Trachet, the firm's CEO, said: "American investors are looking to capitalise on the weaker sterling, making companies now nearly 20% cheaper to buy in the UK - with tech and telecoms likely to be targeted."

Seismic shift from UK to global equity funds in UK portfolios

Thoma Bravo, one of the world's largest private equity firms, announced in September that it would be opening a London office as it sets its targets on takeovers in the UK and Europe.

Jack Byerley, deputy portfolio manager at WH Ireland, said that the "huge amount" of dry powder - investable cash not yet deployed - in US private equity is now under pressure to be spent due to high inflation.

This comes at a time when there has been only about £500m raised through IPOs this year, according to KPMG, compared to £16bn in 2021. More cash has been directed towards M&A deals, with £41bn of UK companies already bought this year, according to data from Dealogic.

FTSE 250 in the spotlight

Shaun McDade, portfolio manager at Ravenscroft, said that the mid-cap and domestically-focused FTSE 250 index is home to a host of companies with characteristics that make them strong bid targets.

Companies that are listed on the index offer specialised products or services with a strong competitive position in markets with a high barrier to entry, he noted, combined with solid balance sheets, strong cash flows and a cost base that would benefit from consolidation or scale.

"These are on offer at attractive absolute and relative valuations with the pound at a very vulnerable point. While it could be argued that the rise in borrowing costs reduces potential deal sizes, the amount of firepower in private equity hands means that mega-deals cannot be ruled out," he added.

Declining UK IPOs and rising M&A have created a 'perfect storm'

According to Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell, UK technology and telecom firms "look almost irresistibly cheap right now", with sterling's fall "creating a sweet spot for foreign investors to swoop in".

Meanwhile, Alan Gauld, investment director at the abrdn Private Equity Opportunities trust, said that buyers will target UK listed firms with diversified revenue bases and less reliant on their home market, as well as those in less cyclical sectors, such as healthcare and consumer staples.

Potential impact

According to McDade, the "obvious and immediate" positive impact of M&A activity in the UK's listed equities market will be seen from the uplift in the share prices of targeted companies.

"The average premium paid by an acquirer in the first half of this year versus the pre-announcement price was 41.6% and the market is even cheaper now," he said.

A lift in valuations at a sector and broader market level can also be expected, he noted, as potential buyers eye up the peers of their targets.

WH Ireland's Byerley said that almost all of this year's takeover bids for UK firms have come in at significant premiums to current share prices, which can offer a strong pick up for incumbent investors.

Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts?

However, McDade noted that in cases where a target's main asset is IP, such as software, fintech or media, the potential for relocation and consequent loss of corporate taxes to the exchequer is a clear negative.

"A further potential downside is that, in the long run, jobs are moved away from the UK as the overseas owners consolidate or restructure their businesses during tougher times," he said.

Trachet said that the flurry of UK M&As will attract a great deal of foreign investment to UK tech, alongside new tax incentives and favourable regulatory conditions. However, she noted that low valuations means UK companies entering potential M&As may get less than they bargain for.

'A double-edged sword'

The combination of weaker listed valuations and the UK specific issues around the pound could lead to some notable public to private transactions in the UK led by North American buyers, APEOT's Gauld said.

According to Numis research, which polled 200 senior private equity professionals who focus on the mid-market, 73% of their pipeline is focused on UK listed companies, with 92% referencing the opportunity for public to private deals.

However, Gauld argued that the opportunity in regards to the pound and the UK is "a double edged sword" since the UK economy looks less attractive at present.

"Only A+ quality assets with a strong buy and build component seem to be transacting right now, so perhaps that will cool some enthusiasm from American private equity buyers for UK assets this year," he added.

After several high-profile deals fall apart, what is next for M&A?

Private equity firms would not be the only bidders, however. According to Felix Lo, portfolio manager at Trium Capital, it is now 30% cheaper for a US-based company to buy a competitor listed in London.

"The competitor might have as much as 80% of its sales in dollars, so its earnings could be up in pound terms but the stock could be down in dollar terms," he said.

"The size of the dislocation is creating a lot of interest in acquisitions of UK-based businesses by US companies and we think this is likely to continue over the coming months."