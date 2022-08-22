Barings EMEA trust loads up on Middle East

32.5% in Saudi Arabia

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The trust is currently holding 32.5% in Saudi Arabia
Image:

The trust is currently holding 32.5% in Saudi Arabia

The managers of the £80m Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust have been investing heavily in the Middle East, which they argue has a strong fiscal outlook, and while human rights and societal concerns remain a factor, they believe in the “current direction of travel”.

The trust is currently holding 32.5% in Saudi Arabia, with 10.8% in UAE, 7.6% in Qatar and 2.9% in Kuwait, according to the June factsheet.

Matthias Siller, co-manager on the trust, told Investment Week that the region held "enormous importance" for the global future, particularly around the energy transition. This adds to what the manager sees as a "solid investment case".

"A burgeoning IPO market is broadening the investment opportunity set across the region, whilst a strong fiscal outlook, low single digit inflation, and a reform agenda which should further boost consumer confidence," Siller said in a press comment.

One recent IPO was DEWA, the Dubai electric utility, that successfully listed on public markets in April this year.

Witan suffers H1 losses of £327.3m as gearing proves costly

Siller said there is a strong IPO pipeline which offers investors in the region a more diversify set of opportunities. This in turn should lead to the weight of Middle Eastern markets in emerging market indices to increase.

Saudi Arabia was a key area for opportunities at the moment. Siller said this was partly thanks to its ‘Saudi Vision 2030', a framework to reduce the country's dependence on oil, diversify its economy and develop public service sectors.  

"Saudi Arabia will have a budget surplus of 20-25% this year, at least some of which will go into the local economy rather than being saved," Siller added.

One company the manager is following closely is Saudi Aramco, of which he said he was "willing to entertain a certain amount" of investment.

The company, which is over 94% owned by the Saudi state, reported the biggest profit for any listed company in the world on 14 August.

Its profit for the second quarter was £40bn, almost double the £21bn for the same period in 2021.

Stock Spotlight: Taiwan Semiconductor powers on despite geopolitical tensions

Investing in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East requires asset managers to be comfortable with human rights issues in the area, particularly if they are considering investing in state-owned enterprises.

Siller said human rights reforms are "high on the agenda" when engaging with companies, but said it is "hard to implement on a day-by-day basis" noting that he was "supportive of the current direction of travel".

A significant issue for many managers is Saudi Arabia allows the death penalty. There have been 120 executions in the country in the first half of 2022.

The trust is trading on a 14% discount, according to Morningstar data.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Distribution heads: Market shifts lead to demand for 'unloved' assets

Luxury brands can withstand economic pressures

More on Investment Trusts

Co-managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

NAV tumbles 22.8% in three months

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 August 2022 • 3 min read
The Temple Bar investment trust is managed by Redwheel's Ian Lance and Nick Purves since November 2020. .
Investment Trusts

Temple Bar discount narrows despite muted returns in H1

NAV return falls by 4.03%

Valeria Martinez
clock 19 August 2022 • 2 min read
Marcus Morris-Eyton (pictured) has supported former lead manager Matthew Tillett with the portfolio management of Brunner trust since May 2020.
Equities

Brunner snaps up positions in high-growth stocks previously deemed 'uninvestable'

Due to high valuations prior to derating

Valeria Martinez
clock 19 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

17 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

Invesco launches metaverse fund

22 August 2022 • 1 min read
03

Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

abrdn shutters Eastern European fund

17 August 2022 • 1 min read
06

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

23 August 2022 • 3 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot