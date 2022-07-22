Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

Traditionally, inflation has been a serious problem for emerging markets, but now it is “at least as much a problem” for developed markets too

Fabiana Fedeli, CIO of equity and multi asset at M&G, warned: "The four most dangerous words when investing in emerging markets are ‘this time is different'."

Nevertheless, she said "something does look and feel different this year" as EM equities have been more resilient than developed markets compared to previous periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

She noted: "Year to date, the MSCI EM index is down just a sliver behind the S&P 500 index and well ahead of the Stoxx Europe 600 index."

The same is true in EM currencies and bonds, which have seen a derating, but not the "blood bath" that may have been expected.

Fedeli explained that although inflation has traditionally been a serious problem for EM, it is now "at least as much a problem" for developed markets, too. Previous EM central bank experience meant they responded quicker and more seriously to the threat of inflation.

Fundamentals for EM countries are also much better, both in current account deficits and foreign exchange, as well as in companies.

Fedeli noted that leverage trended downward over last year and is close to ten-year lows, adding that "our fixed income team expects defaults to remain in the low single digits outside of China property and Russia/Ukraine".

She concluded that "risks remain and selectivity is key" as geopolitical concerns continue to rage, but nevertheless, "if this time is indeed different in EM investing, it certainly feels a lot more stable".

An economist's view

Magdalena Polan, principal and lead economist at PGIM Fixed Income, said that a key financial stability challenge for EM had been food and commodity prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pushing on not only inflation but also "current accounts and external financing needs".

She warned this added to the challenges of transitioning into a post-Covid recovery and "securing sufficient external and domestic funding, especially against rising interest rates and risk aversion".

Nevertheless, Polan echoed Fedeli's point that EM countries had dealt with inflation far better than many other countries, stating that some EM central banks may "may also stop tightening now and not face the difficult challenge of hiking rates against weakening growth".

China especially has not seen high inflation, though the country's economy slowed in the first quarter of this year, primarily due to "a slowing in the property sector, where we have seen an unprecedented decline in house prices and loan demand".

Polan argued the country's zero-Covid policy has been less impactful than other factors, though this may change in the future.

She also noted China's fiscal stimulus is becoming more targeted, while it is the only major country cutting rates. Additional easing is also expected to offset any potential significant slowdown. However, she warned that "if China stumbles, a global recession becomes all but inevitable".

Funds and trusts

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, analysed the best funds and trusts in the EM sector, identifying four with varying reasons to buy.

She described the JPM Emerging Markets trust as "the tried and trusted", citing its "exceptional track record over the past three decades" and noting the average company is held in the trust for ten years.

She also recognised the strength of the team and its belief that "emerging markets are becoming more like developed markets", leading to investment in software and consumer brands.

Next, Schooling Latter said the Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity fund was "not for the faint hearted", as "small- and mid-cap opportunities in emerging markets are enormous, but also carry significant risk".

She praised manager Kunjal Gala, who took over this year, arguing he had identified key themes, such as 5G and improving financial requirements that will "drive growth in the region".

The FSSA Global Emerging Market Focus fund was described as "high conviction with an absolute return mindset" by the fund picker, with 90% of the portfolio invested in six 'buckets': digital consumer platforms such as Mercado Libre, privately owned banks, great consumer staple products, dominant quick service restaurants, high quality insurers and legal monopolies (including airports).

Finally, the ‘new boy'. GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity fund, at only five years old, was commended for its investment in research and the use of former investigative journalists and specialist accountants.

A fund manager's view

Kunal Desai, portfolio manager at GIB Asset Management, looked to specific stocks in the region, identifying Naspers, the global internet group, as particularly attractive.

He said that while the prospect of investing in a company that combines China, technology and long duration seems "unfashionable", the South African firm is one of the largest tech investors in the world, with a portfolio of investments serving more than two billion people in almost 100 markets.

Desai identified its 29% in Tencent as particularly attractive, which he said "is valued at more than 80% of their net asset value and continues to be the key value driver".

Despite this, Naspers has seen its discount to NAV widen to almost 70%, compared with its ten year historical average of 33%.

Desai argued that the firm's key exposure of Tencent is mispriced, with "near monopolistic control of their WeChat messaging and social media ecosystem".

Even with regulatory and macro headwinds, the fund manager argued that future prospects will be brighter as monetisation and efficiency on their services improves. Other developments, such as expected regulatory stability and growth in gaming, are also thought to push earnings growth up.

Desai argued a number of changes in Naspers proposed by the fund manager, such as "open-ended long-term buyback programme, new discount linked remuneration incentives for management and a capital allocation re-appraisal with large scale M&A no longer a priority" have helped to "squeeze the discount to more acceptable levels".

An investment in Naspers is "unfashionable perhaps, but potentially rewarding in the long run", according to the manager