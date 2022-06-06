The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from June?

Recapping the top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from June?

Inflation is going nowhere, and the cost-of-living crisis continues to spiral.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said that inflation will hit the UK harder than any other major economy during the energy crisis, and it is set to stay higher for longer. Elsewhere, it was a big month for people moves as Andrew Formica, CEO of Jupiter Fund Management, AJ Bell co-founder Andy Bell and Artemis co-founder Derek Stuart all stepped back from their positions, among many more. And UK IPOs continue to nosedive following 2021's bumper year, as pent-up demand is exhausted and companies eye up potential recession.

James Baxter-Derrington
