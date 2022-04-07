The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from March?

Janus Henderson had perhaps the busiest month, announcing that Ali Dibadj will succeed its retiring CEO Dick Weil, while CBAM and Redington also found new CEOs.

Inflation reached a 30-year high ahead of Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement, with the UK predicted to face an average rate of 7.4% this year, alongside the biggest fall in living standards since records began.

And March saw the industry reflect on the Parker Review, which had called on businesses to meet its ‘one by 2021' goal, requiring firms to have at least one ethnic minority director on its board by the end of last year.