Deep Dive: Emerging Markets - A diverse landscape

Global policies are currently projected to limit global warming to about 3°C above pre-industrial levels by 2100, which remains far from achieving the Paris Accords goal of well below 2°C, preferably 1.5°C. Several countries have made net zero commitments to meet this goal. Within emerging markets (EMs), the landscape varies considerably however, ranging from countries that have announced meaningful carbon targets to those that have yet to declare significant policies.

Countries build climate resilience

Key EMs have announced climate-aware ambitions, including legislation for some, to limit and reduce emissions as well as more direct plans to tackle major environmental concerns.

China's efforts, for example, to achieve net-zero carbon by 2060 will contribute significantly to the world as the country accounts for 30% of global carbon emissions, and its pledge represents two-thirds of aggregate emissions across countries that have committed to net zero. The transformation of China's energy mix will be critical as most of its emissions come from power generation and industry. Policymakers have targeted these areas with guidelines that enforce the adoption of green energy, carbon-efficient manufacturing and energy storage. It is estimated that China's wind and solar generation mix will increase from less than 10% in 2020 to over 30% in 2030. With the figure already near 39%, 60% has emerged as a potential new target.

Although India does not have a net-zero goal for now, its plan to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 35% from 2005 levels by 2030 focuses on real impact. Its ambition has fueled its push for electric vehicles (EVs), as well as its call for state-owned enterprises to mitigate climate change. India also aims to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in its overall electricity generation to 40% by 2030.

Brazil already has one of the cleanest electricity portfolios in the world. More than 80% of its energy sources are sustainable, with nearly 65% coming from large hydropower projects and more than 15% from wind, solar, and biomass. In addition to plans to diversify its renewable energy sources, the Brazilian administration has committed to

reach climate neutrality by 2050

instead of 2060; curb illegal deforestation by 2030 and increase funds for related law enforcement; and keep the nationally determined contribution target of reducing 43% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Companies in EMs are also preparing for climate change in multiple ways. Some are seeking to meaningfully decarbonise in high-emitting sectors, while others are providing environmental solutions through their products and services. Industrial change has accelerated, with many companies employing technology to reduce carbon emissions, cutting high-pollution industrial activities, and pivoting their corporate strategy toward green businesses such as renewables and EVs. Of particular importance have been advancements in technology driving improved battery energy density and increased solar panel conversion efficiency. Green hydrogen is also an area that is witnessing heavy investments.

Likewise, EM companies have made significant progress from a ESG corporate disclosure perspective. According to Bloomberg's ESG disclosure scores, though EM companies as a whole have recently trailed developed market (DM) firms in the amount of ESG data reported publicly, by individual market the picture is more nuanced. Select EMs such as Malaysia and Brazil fared better than the US in terms of their corporate ESG disclosure levels. Growing transparency among most EM companies is also proving promising, and in recent years corporate ESG disclosure scores rose more for EMs than Europe and Japan.

Climate change is an issue that will span multiple decades and its importance will only increase, with the dynamics varying by market.

We believe opportunities lie with companies providing climate solutions and those that are innovating to decarbonise their operations.

Andrew Ness is portfolio manager at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust