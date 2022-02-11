Valentine's Day gallery: Stocks to love

Hotel Chocolat – Ketan Patel, manager of the EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity fund“We love the innovation prowess of Hotel Chocolat, which began with an online offering in 1993. The 2 founders went on to create a chocolate tasting club, opened their first store in 2004, bought a 250-year-old cacao farm in St Lucia in 2006,and launched the world’s first ‘Chocolate Bond’. “The business has gone from strength to strength since listing in 2016, with international expansion including opening stores in Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. The success of the “Velvetiser” product, launched in 2018 further enhances the company’s innovation credentials and our admiration for this high-quality business.”

Match Group – James Thomson, Fund Manager, Rathbone Global Opportunities fund“People used to snicker about online dating but now it is mainstream. Ten years ago around 3% in relationships met online; now it’s around 30%. “Online daters often use multiple dating apps – at the same time – but they are usually within Match Group’s portfolio. These include Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and, of course, Tinder. “With its ownership of the entire dating lifecycle, Match is broadening appeal beyond swiping to incorporate chat rooms, club or restaurants tips, and even ‘vaccine badges’. Interestingly, new apps are being built ‘in-house’, focusing on different communities.“There is a shift to a broader expression of users’ personalities. There are plenty of free features but premium paid tools can really up users’ games. “Match Group notes that people are sitting on the dating sidelines due to Covid, affecting their propensity to pay, but if the Covid impact continues to fade, there should be an excellent ‘opening up’ play.”

JD Sports – Nigel Kennett, senior fund manager, UK equities, Canada Life Asset Management"JD Sports, the global multi-channel retailer of sports footwear and fashion, is a name on our radar. The business continues to benefit from the rising spend on sports-based brands and fashion, fitness and health-related products. “JD derives its edge from a forensic use of data to be completely focused on customers."