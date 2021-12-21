The Bigger Picture: What were the biggest stories from 2021?

Recapping the top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

As the year draws to a close, James Baxter-Derrington outlines the top stories of the year.

The year started with disgraced fund manager Neil Woodford annoucing a return to the industry. 

We also saw the rise of 'meme stocks' shaking up the industry.

Later in the year, sustainability and COP26 dominated headlines as many firms vowed to reduce their emissions and invest in environmentally friendly stocks. 

Cryptocurrency continued to fluctuate throughout the year, as the FCA and SEC attempted to regulate digital currencies. 

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

