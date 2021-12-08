MSCI 2022 ESG trends to watch
What will 2022 and the next decade bring?
In recent years, climate change has come to surpass corporate governance as the most pressing ESG issue commanding investors’ attention, and ESG investing truly has gone mainstream (and is attracting the regulatory attention to prove it). Yet there are new risks emerging for companies, investors and the planet in the coming decade that will test how well we have learned the lessons of the past.
In recent years, climate change has come to surpass corporate governance as the most pressing ESG issue commanding investors’ attention, and ESG investing truly has gone mainstream (and is attracting the regulatory attention to prove it). Yet there are new risks emerging for companies, investors and the planet in the coming decade that will test how well we have learned the lessons of the past.
1. The new ‘Amazon effect’: corporates pushing corporates for net-zero supply chains
Everyone buys from Amazon, but who does Amazon buy from? In corporate board rooms the world over, the push to set a net-zero target is eliciting a common refrain: What do we do about our suppliers?
As the world’s biggest companies work to go net-zero, downward pressure on greenhouse gas emissions may become as familiar to suppliers as downward pressure on pricing.
2. Private company emissions under public scrutiny
Critics argue that privately held companies are becoming an opaque refuge for carbon-intensive fossil fuel assets. But are those charges true? The jury is out, because the private equity funds that own these companies aren’t saying much.
3. The coal conundrum: rethinking divestment
If the goal is a net-zero portfolio, divesting might seem the path of least resistance, especially when it comes to coal.
But it may hardly move the needle on achieving a net-zero economy. To do that, investors will likely look to expand their toolbox: engage where they can exert leverage, divest where they can’t, plus insert themselves collectively into policy discussions to change the context.
4. No planet B: financing climate adaptation
Extreme natural disasters loom even if we succeed in limiting global warming to 1.5°C to 2°C above pre-industrial levels. There will be no escaping the need for projects that help us adapt to a changing climate.
As governments and supra-nationals issue bonds to pay for them, they could drive a large-scale expansion of the market for green bonds.
5. Greenwashing recedes as common ESG language emerges
Inflows to ESG funds in 2021 have been heady, but as ESG’s star has risen, so too have questions about its credibility.
Sceptics and idealists alike tout examples of greenwashing or social responsibility spin. The good news is that we see an emerging common vocabulary that should aid transparency and, more importantly, clarify choice.
6. Regulation at a crossroads: convergence or fragmentation?
With at least 34 regulatory bodies and standard setters in 12 markets undertaking official consultations on ESG in 2021 alone, it’s no wonder that companies’ and investors’ heads are spinning.
We see convergence in some core areas, yet there are signs of further fragmentation, driven by differing regional priorities.
7. Putting ESG ratings in their rightful place
A decade ago, only a handful of investors understood and used ESG ratings. Today, investors, companies, news media and the public all expect them to help answer a multitude of questions.
Soon, regulations and market forces could encourage codes of conduct for constructing ESG ratings, making clear what they capture and what they don’t.
8. Coffee versus burgers: biodiversity and the future of food
The COP26 Sustainable Agriculture Agenda and the targets of the Kunming Conference scheduled for spring 2022 reflect a dire reality: if we don’t drastically change food production and eating habits, climate change and biodiversity loss will change them both for us.
9. Bacteria rising: another health crisis looms
Even as we continue to battle Covid-19, the next global health crisis already threatens: by 2050, 10 million people a year could die from previously treatable bacterial infections.
To meet this challenge, we need major investment in new antibiotics and a drastic reduction in their quotidian use over the next few years, especially in agriculture.
10. Just transition: finding the nexus of need and investability
As the captains of private finance begin to steer global capital toward achieving net zero, many are realising that efforts to stem climate risk are unlikely to succeed on the systemic level if we leave behind the most vulnerable populations, communities and countries.
What will 2022 and the next decade bring? We bring you a summary of MSCI's report outlining the important ESG trends which will be front of mind in the next decade.
To read the full report, visit the website here.