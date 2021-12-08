MSCI: 2022 ESG trends to watch

Research insights

clock • 1 min read
MSCI 2022 ESG trends to watch
0 cover image 580x358
1 amazon 580x358
2 emissions 580x358
3 coal 580x358
4 no planet b 580x358
5 greenwashing 580x358
6 regulation 580x358
7 esg regulation 580x358
8 burger 580x358
9 bacteria 580x358
10 vunerable 580x358
0 cover image 580x358
1 amazon 580x358
2 emissions 580x358
3 coal 580x358
4 no planet b 580x358
5 greenwashing 580x358
6 regulation 580x358
7 esg regulation 580x358
8 burger 580x358
9 bacteria 580x358
10 vunerable 580x358

What will 2022 and the next decade bring? We bring you a summary of MSCI's report outlining the important ESG trends which will be front of mind in the next decade.

To read the full report, visit the website here.

Related Topics

More on ESG

Industry Voice: An asset class at a crossroads - reshaping credit through ESG
ESG

Industry Voice: An asset class at a crossroads - reshaping credit through ESG

The Federated Hermes Credit team has spent many years refining what we consider to be a best-in-class ESG-integrated investment process, which is standard across our suite of products. We believe there is a direct link between ESG risk and credit risk....

Federated Hermes
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Matthew Jennings
ESG

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Matthew Jennings

Fund selector insights into sustainable investing

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 December 2021 • 1 min read
Oliver Thomson, Jason Yardley and Elizabeth Shimmin
ESG

Environmentally friendly securities litigation?

Sustainable investments reached $35trn in 2020

Jason Yardley, Elizabeth Shimmin, Oliver Thomson
clock 08 December 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
06

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
09 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing - December 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 