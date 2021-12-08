MSCI: 2022 ESG trends to watch

1. The new ‘Amazon effect’: corporates pushing corporates for net-zero supply chains





Everyone buys from Amazon, but who does Amazon buy from? In corporate board rooms the world over, the push to set a net-zero target is eliciting a common refrain: What do we do about our suppliers?





As the world’s biggest companies work to go net-zero, downward pressure on greenhouse gas emissions may become as familiar to suppliers as downward pressure on pricing.