Hidden gems: The funds less than £250m in size impressing the experts this year

CRUX’s Richard Penny, Man GLG’s Andrew Swan and Artemis’s Stephen Snowden are among some of the names appearing in Investment week’s Hidden Gem series this month.
In a new monthly series, Investment Week asks key fund selectors in the industry which funds, firms and fund managers are under the radar but achieving significant performance credentials.
This month, we ask the experts which funds with less than £250m of assets under management have impressed them the most over the last 12 months.
RM Alternative Income
Fund size: £120.7m
Fund manager: James Robson, Pietro Nicholls
Sector: IA Specialist
Launch date: 08/06/2018
Shane Bennett, head of investment at Cathedral Financial Management, said: “The fund has continued to provide a consistent return to investors in combination with an attractive level of income. The investment team have also maintained their high level of transparency and engagement.”
VT Downing Unique Opportunities
Fund size: £48.7m
Fund manager: Rosemary Banyard
Sector: IA UK All Companies
Launch date: 17/03/2020
Lucy Kupczak, portfolio manager at Nexus Investment Management, said: “Rosemary Banyard is an excellent fund manager with long-term experience covering the UK small-cap market.”
Man GLG Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Equity Alternative
Fund size: £21.5m
Fund manager: Andrew Swan
Sector: N/A
Launch date: 30/12/2020
Kalinka Dyankova, senior fund analyst at Lyxor Asset Management, said: “Andrew Swan is one of the leaders managing GEM and Asian money.“He has a contrarian approach to investing, which has proven successful throughout the years.“Joining Man Group gave him the opportunity to launch a differentiated long/short Asia ex Japan portfolio which we are closely monitoring.”
Ninety One Quality Equity Income
Fund size: £26.2m
Fund manager: Abrie Pretorius, Clyde Rossouw
Sector: IA Global
Launch date: 31/05/2016
Shannon Lancaster, fund analyst at Ravenscroft, said: “The managers have an excellent process and solid track record that is aligned with our investment philosophy while also being slightly different than our other global equity income funds due to its quality tilt.”
BambuBlack Asia ex Japan All-Cap
Fund size: £47.2m
Fund manager: Jane Andrews
Sector: IA Asia Pacific ex Japan
Launch date: 30/10/2009
Nick Harrington, associate investment analyst at Investment Quorum, said: “This fund has superb 'on-the-ground' broker coverage combined with a vastly experienced manager, who a specialism for small- and mid-caps caps across Asia.”
TB Saracen Global Income & Growth
Fund size: £98m
Fund manager: Graham Campbell, Bettina Edmondston
Sector: IA Global Equity Income
Launch date: 07/06/2011
Andrew Birt, investment director at Saunderson House, said: “The managers do an excellent job in both taking advantage of bargains when they arise, and avoiding situations where investors are not being adequately compensated for taking risk.”
Artemis Target Return Bond
Fund size: £136.2m
Fund manager: Stephen Snowden, Juan Valenzuela
Sector: IA Targeted Absolute Return
Launch date: 03/12/2019
Richard Cole, fund manager at Future Money, said: “Building on their lengthy track record at Kames, Stephen Snowden and Juan Valenzuela have a fund which has delivered consistency during a period of high volatility in fixed income. “A viable alternative to cash and traditional short dated bonds.”
CRUX UK Special Situations
Fund size: £103.4m
Fund manager: Richard Penny
Sector: IA UK All Companies
Launch date: 01/10/2018
Anthony Chemla, fund manager at Sanlam Investments, said: “Richard Penny now has a three-year track record at the helm of CRUX UK Special Situations after an enviable track record built for more than a decade at LGIM.“His ability to find company-specific changes driving share prices has helped him across the small and mid-cap space in the UK.“His GARP style with positive catalysts, a concentrated portfolio and high active share have also brought him to investors' radar and now, there is clearly scope for asset growth in this competitive space in the UK.”
