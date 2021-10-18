Hidden gems: The funds less than £250m in size impressing the experts this year

Lauren Mason
This month, we ask the experts which funds with less than £250m of assets under management have impressed them the most over the last 12 months.

Are you a professional fund analyst/fund buyer/fund selector who would like to participate in future editions? Please email the editor at [email protected] with your full job title and contact details to be added to the distribution list.

