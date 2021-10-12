The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from September?

Recapping last month's top stories

clock • 1 min read

September saw the UK launch its first green gilt, which broke all records, with more than £100bn in orders for just £10bn of issuance.

Cryptocurrency also saw an interesting month, beginning with El Salvador becoming the first nation to accept bitcoin as an official currency, and ending with China banning all crypto-related activity across the nation.

Elsewhere, James Foster retired from the industry after more than 30 years and was joined in his departure from Artemis Investment Management by Alex Ralph.

The Diversity Project turned five this year and has grown from co-ordinating the research from 24 asset management firms to more than 80 members, along with a further 40 partner and supporter bodies.

