End modern slavery: Industry crackdown urged as exploitation 'likely to exist in supply chain of nearly every business'

There are an estimated 40 million people in some form of modern-day slavery globally

The investment industry must move beyond existing methods of engagement and focus on promoting more effective action to tackle the global issue of modern slavery, according to CCLA Investment Management's inaugural Find It, Fix It, Prevent It report, which warned that modern slavery is "likely to exist in the supply chain of every business".

It is estimated there are 40 million people in some form of modern-day slavery globally, and the Global Slavery Index has found that $18bn of goods imported to the UK every year are "very likely" to have slave labour incorporated into their production.

The UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 categorises four types of offence - slavery, servitude, forced compulsory labour and human trafficking - with debt bondage the most common method of labour exploitation, accounting for about half of all victims of modern slavery.

Find It, Fix It, Prevent It is an investor-led initiative backed by 56 groups representing more than £7trn of assets under management and advice, including M&G, Schroders, Aviva Investors and Fidelity.

It seeks to use the leverage of investors to increase the effectiveness of corporate action against modern slavery.

To date, the City's response to modern slavery has been "woefully inadequate", according to Fiona Reynolds, chief executive of Principles for Responsible Investment, who added the investment community has a "key role" to play in eradicating slavery.

"Investors using their leverage can engage with investee companies to understand the due diligence undertaken by companies and how they investigate supply chains to identify and eradicate modern slavery."

This engagement should begin with the question: "Have you found modern slavery in your operations or supply chain?"

If not, companies need to be able to prove they have a rigorous process in place to look for an issue, which 77% of UK retailers believe is likely to exist in their supply chain, according to an anonymous survey from the Ashridge Hult Business School.

If the business does identify modern slavery, it must demonstrate the steps it has taken to improve the lives of victims.

The inaugural Find It, Fix It, Prevent It report focused on the hospitality industry and saw 16 fund houses engage with 13 companies in the sector.

Hospitality

One firm, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), "searched for, found and is working to address instances of forced labour issues" and has been congratulated for doing so.

Peter Hugh Smith, CCLA chief executive, said that while modern slavery is abhorred, IHG should be applauded for its commitment to uncovering the issue and steps taken to address it.

He added: "Given the pervasiveness of modern slavery, we are frankly surprised that the other companies involved in the Find It, Fix It, Prevent It engagement have not found it and urge them to deepen their investigations because it is most likely there."

The group of investors that engaged with the hospitality sector included Rathbones, the stewardship director of which, Matt Crossman, said the industry is motivated "not only by the moral case" for preventing modern slavery but also "a desire to protect the long-term resilience of [its] assets".

"Embracing the fight against modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking would see emerging and developing economies benefit greatly," he argued.

Future action

Following demand from investors, Find It, Fix It, Prevent It will expand its scope and begin engagement with the construction and materials sector which, according to KnowTheChain, is the second-highest risk sector for forced labour.

The initiative has also sparked the formation of an Asia-Pacific alliance of investors, led by First Sentier Investors, to tackle the issue in a region estimated to be home to more than 60% of the global modern slavery trade.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "The investment management industry has the power to shine a light on companies and improve their practises and we are pleased the Find it, Fix it, Prevent It programme will be expanding."