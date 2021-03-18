Sunak lays foundation for green economy... but will it hold?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak put green innovation at the centre of his vision for the future of the UK's financial services after Brexit in an attempt to pitch Britain as a global leader on environmental protection.

Since this ambitious goal cannot be met without investors, asset managers say they are ready to bolster their efforts, but they cannot do it alone.

A green and pleasant landscape: Hunger for a low-carbon economy grows stronger by the minute

The 2021 Spring Budget plans for a sweeping overhaul of the industry, including a change to the Bank of England's remit to support the move towards near-zero emission and an infrastructure bank to invest mainly in green projects.

Among other announcements that will directly affect the UK's net-zero transition are plans to issue £15bn of green sovereign bonds this financial year and to allocate £1bn of funding to net-zero innovations.

"Funds have plenty of opportunity to get involved here," John Fleetwood, director of responsible and sustainable investing at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, said.

"Financial services have been embracing sustainable initiatives, fund managers are signing up to UN initiatives, the UN SDGs are becoming an increasingly popular aspiration for fund firms, and advisory groups are increasingly looking for ways to incorporate sustainability into the financial planning process."

Downing Street is trying to boost the UK's green credentials as the country gears up to host a major set of United Nations climate change events later this year and fulfil its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050.

However, Archie Beeching, director of responsible investing at Muzinich & Co, warned it will take more than asset managers to turn London into a global leader of green finance.

"Investors alone cannot create the supply of investment opportunities needed," he argued.

Murray Birt, senior ESG strategist at DWS, said co-operation between the industry and the UK Government is key.

"Ultimately, sustainable finance is not a 100-metre sprint where the winner takes all, but a marathon where the objective is to have as many people, institutions and countries to cross the finish line as soon as possible," he said.

James Alexander, the CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), which represents UK fund managers, told Investment Week the industry must work together to transform this vision into a reality.

"The challenge is: how do we convert that? It is going to take a concerted effort to drive forward towards this common vision," Alexander said.

Go green or go home

The new National Infrastructure Bank will be backed by £12bn in initial capital and £10bn in government guarantees in a bid to unlock as much as £40bn of private finance to support Downing Street's 'levelling up' agenda and net-zero emission goals.

The Chancellor stressed the bank, which will be based in Leeds, would have the UK's "green industrial revolution" at the heart of its remit, providing a mechanism for accelerating investment in new renewables, grid, and hydrogen infrastructure.

"We want to see that bank being part of the financial driver to bring forward the infrastructure that we will need in the next decades to reach our net-zero goal in 2050," Alexander said.

Sparking new life into the green economy: Industry reacts to Government's Ten Point Plan

LCP's lead investment adviser, Dan Mikulskis, said the bank will act as a cornerstone investor on key projects, but raised possible issues over the medium term.

"As ever the devil is in the detail and there could be some missed opportunities if the bank is not used in the right way," he warned.