ESG ratings: Bringing transparency or just greenwashing?

The inconsistency of ESG ratings criteria is of particular concern to managers

With sustainable investing proliferating rapidly and ESG ratings becoming embedded in financial markets, providers are coming under the spotlight over the transparency of their scoring systems.

ESG-themed investments saw strong performance and an influx of flows in 2020, and are expected to be a key driver of organic asset growth for managers in 2021.

However, these heavy flows into ESG funds are raising questions over the quality and robustness of sustainability ratings.

Apples and oranges

A company score on ESG can vary immensely given the many different methodologies on the market.

"ESG rating systems do not measure the same things: some ratings focus on the ESG risk exposure of companies and governments, while other scores are constructed to measure the overall extra financial performance of an issuer," Florent Deixonne, head of sustainable and responsible investments at Lyxor Asset Management, told Investment Week.

"Due to these differences, it is not completely unreasonable that ratings are not fully correlated," he added.

At present, there are no uniform requirements for reporting ESG information-a stark contrast to financial reporting.

For Harry Thompson, portfolio manager at King & Shaxson Ethical Investing, the disparity is not a real problem if the metric is used solely as a guide.

"We do not see this as an issue as long as the person using the data understands this, but also does not use one source as definitive. To us, this is one of the main dangers of too much reliance on one source of ESG data, especially if it is just based on a quantitative score", he explained.

It is vital asset managers and investors use ESG ratings as a guide, "supplemented by a wide range of sources," he added.

"We are sceptical of people who place over-reliance on ESG ratings alone. While we think there is a place for them as an output, no one should be over-reliant on a headline score."

Regulators have also warned about the risks of relying on a single rating when considering ESG issues as part of an investment decision.

Archie Beeching, head of responsible investing at Muzinich & Co, said that it all comes down to the human element.

"Investors will still need to interpret that data and draw their own conclusions, just as they do with traditional financial metrics," he told Investment Week.

Deixonne believes ESG ratings can contribute to the achievement of ESG objectives, but warned that "ESG scores are not sufficient to measure specific ESG goals".

The industry is also calling for more transparency so that asset managers are not left comparing apples with oranges.

"A critical adaptation for us is to make evaluations more transparent, better disclosure of raw data and how it is assessed," Lara Kesterton, head of ESG research for the mtx boutique at Vontobel Asset Management, said.

"However, granularity does not suit everyone - many are content to take well-researched headline figures because that is the best fit for their strategy," she added.

Steve Kenny, commercial director at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, a London-based company that provides ESG ratings, agrees that full transparency is key for investors to weigh their options.

"Transparency on how ratings agencies arrive at their conclusions is of fundamental importance in enabling advisers to make informed decisions on the assessments they choose to use to rank the funds they recommend to their clients," he noted.

Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management, believes transparency could improve if companies were allowed a right of reply; something that is already standard practice at credit rating agencies.

An outdated concept?

The market ethos of 'do your own research' could tilt the scale back from the investment management industry's current reliance on aggregate ESG scores by third-party rating agencies.

However, rumours about the demise of ESG rating agencies have been greatly exaggerated.

"The demands for ESG data and insights is sizeable and growing. It would therefore be naïve to expect ESG data providers and their ratings to become obsolete, at least in the foreseeable future," Emily Steinbarth, senior quantitative research analyst - ESG lead at Russell Investments, said.

"A broadening in the depth and quality of data coverage is likely to be a major focus - assessing financial materiality, for example, has become a focal point for many market participants and ESG ratings outputs will therefore need to map the financial materiality of ESG criteria more effectively moving forwards," she added.

Thompson also argued that "there is most certainly a place for rating agencies. They provide a useful tool in amalgamating ESG data that otherwise would be time consuming to collect".

Kesterton added: "The inconsistency in ratings does not discredit ESG data or the practice of scoring, it simply underscores the danger of relying on a simple final score for investment decisions.

"In particular, the hunt for high ESG ratings does not result in outperformance, and does not necessarily even mean you are maximising the sustainability of your investments."

As the ESG movement's drive to improve the world by tackling environmental issues continues, Kenny predicts sustainability ratings will become commonplace across the industry.

"ESG ratings will not become obsolete but the way in which they are viewed and used will evolve. My view is that within five years, applying an ESG screen will be a basic hygiene factor, comparable to the use of free cashflow assessments," he said.

