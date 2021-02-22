'No chance': Answers needed as industry reacts to Woodford's slated return to fund management

Neil Woodford's proposed return to the financial services industry has been met with mixed reviews, ranging from surprise, disappointment and confusion to calls for him to be banned from managing money entirely.

Within days of the announcement in his interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) both released statements confirming the manager had yet to apply for authorisation from the regulatory bodies.

Business owner and activist Gina Miller called for an independent inquiry into the fallout of Woodford Investment Management (WIM) in 2019, arguing the public was "losing faith" in the FCA, and Leigh Day, one of the law firms representing former investors, suggested the interview might itself be evidence of mismanagement.

In an unusual late night press release on 16 February, Mark Steward, FCA director of enforcement and market oversight, stated the manager's new enterprise, WCM Partners, would need to prove it was "ready, willing and organised to comply, on a continuing basis, with our requirements and standards", including "the sustainability of the firm's business model and the fitness of its management".

The statement also clarified the body was aware of the possibility WCM Partners would operate from Jersey and it was in contact with the JFSC, along with confirming the FCA investigation into LF Woodford Equity Income fund was ongoing, meaning any comment so far is "purely speculation".

Former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival translated the regulator's statement on Twitter: "That's a clear 'no chance' from the FCA".

On 17 February, the JFSC said it was "disappointed" to hear about the plans before it "received or processed any application from this company for authorisation to conduct licensed business as an investment management firm in Jersey".

However, the regulator added the trading name WCM Partners had been reserved in the Jersey Registry.

David Ricketts, author of When the Fund Stops and asset management correspondent at Financial News, said the regulators' statements appear to show they were "just as surprised as the rest of us" to hear about Woodford's comeback plans.

"He has not done himself any favours providing details before gaining the proper authorisations," Ricketts explained. "Fund managers are always wary of giving information about new fund launches before running it past the regulator first, but Woodford has come out all guns blazing."

The decision to list in Jersey appears to have been made with the island's "less stringent" rules in mind, according to Daniel Lockyer, senior fund manager at Hawksmoor Investment Management, who pointed to the speed at which previous unlisted Woodford investee companies were able to list on The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

However, he added the news that the FCA and JFSC would communicate on the topic may make it "just as difficult to launch something in Jersey" as in London.

Cathryn Selby, partner and head of Nelsons' dispute resolution team, one of the legal firms representing investors trapped in the now-failed fund, has described TISE listings as "an attempt to circulate regulatory protections afforded to investors".

Another hurdle for Woodford may come as a result of his decision to abandon the retail market and turn to institutional investors, Lockyer explained.

"With ESG now an integral part of most institutional investment processes, Woodford will need to show a new incarnation of himself, as well as his fund and business, to win support."

This new incarnation includes former WIM employees Paul Green and Craig Newman, listed as registered individuals for WCM Partners on Companies House, which while "not unusual", may "reinforce the scepticism [whether] this is a new leaf".