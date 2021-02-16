Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something

Engagement is required to create positive change for society, according to Craig Baker, global CIO for Willis Towers Watson and head of Alliance Trust's investment committee, who said ESG is best fully integrated into the investment process rather than utilising "easy" exclusions.

"You are not improving things for society just by not holding something," Baker said.

"Tobacco is the classic example: by not holding a tobacco company, the company still exists but you have another shareholder that may not care, is still investing in it and nothing changes.

"If, instead, you are actually holding a tobacco company and engaging with them and getting them to change away from traditional tobacco products to things that are less harmful to the end customer, you are actually making a positive impact.

"Likewise, with an energy company that is moving away from fossil fuels towards alternative energy sources that are renewable - you are making a positive impact on society."

Baker explained the trust does not take "a moral stance, per se" and will not exclude a stock because "someone thinks they do not want to invest in it".

"Our key reason for doing this is from a fiduciary perspective of getting better returns, lower risk and better long-term outcomes," he said.

"There will be times where carbon-intensive companies still look cheap, even allowing for the issues that come out of that.

"What we have not done is design a fund which will never invest in area A, B or C, regardless of its impact on returns. What we are doing is coming up with a portfolio that we think will get the best long-term outcomes and, in most cases, that means looking better than the market at large on various ESG factors."

This approach to ESG also applies to the underlying managers of Alliance Trust, which have their sustainable investments policies and engagement track record analysed along with their performance.

"If we think of managers that will come out of the portfolio over the years, it will probably be managers that we think are no longer best in class in [ESG]," Baker said.

"Because this is such a fast changing area, you could easily see a manager that does not get worse, but the whole market gets better and they have not really moved on. So, on a relative basis, they are no longer best in class."