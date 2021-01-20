IW Long Reads: Up in the clouds? How vertically integrated firms are shaping up in 2021

We were less than two weeks into 2021 when Fidelity International became the latest fund group to start offering financial advice and another vertically integrated enterprise was born.

Called Fidelity Wealth Management, the proposition joins the likes of Standard Life, Aviva, Foster Denovo, Tavistock, Quilter and St. James's Place.

The benefits of encompassing advice, platform, and investments under one roof makes sense on paper but, with the uncertainties of a recession, what could 2021 hold for these firms with many of which have struggled to achieve profitability in past years?

"I was not surprised by [the Fidelity launch] but my immediate thoughts were ‘here we go again'," reflects Clive Waller, managing director of CWC Research, who has seen several failed attempts at making vertically integrated propositions work.

"Investors tend to like going with someone who is notionally independent, for instance, they see Hargreaves Lansdown as an independent broker, but we have not seen success from an individual provider," continues Waller.

"It works in the US, but there is no indication here people will go to Fidelity, or JP Morgan or Investec in any large numbers because they are sold on the idea of the broker - someone that sits between them and the provider."

Joining rivals such as Aviva, Standard Life and Quilter in the world of vertical integration, Fidelity has taken a steadier approach to its advice adventure.

The service currently has five advisers who specialise solely in offering safeguarded benefit transfers, lifetime allowance and retirement income advice, and are supported by four pension transfer specialists.

Another six advisers will be joining later in January and they will focus on investment advice across Fidelity products, the firm has said.

Fidelity customers will be able to discuss their requirements during a free meeting and will then decide if they would like to continue with the advice service.

Indeed, having everything under one roof will appeal to some clients but several of these businesses have faced operational challenges.

Lee Robertson, CEO of Octo Members, sees adviser recruitment as the main challenge for vertically integrated firms, despite the financial resources of some of these brands.

"If we had £10 every time someone thought they could take on SJP in that vertically integrated model we'd all be pretty rich," says Robertson.

"I can see why [Fidelity] want to do it but I'm not sure where the advisers are going to come from.

"There is now a very high barrier to entry to become an adviser in terms of the qualifications and training required. The vertically integrated firms that can run their own academies, and effectively grow their own, will be interesting.

But it is not just about money for advisers when it comes to where they work, it's also about culture and fit."

Uncertain times

No one could have anticipated the arrival of Covid-19 and businesses throughout the UK were adversely impacted by lockdowns and the ensuing recession.

The impact was decidedly mixed for the vertically integrated advice firms that have so far published their interim results and, according to the lang cat consulting director Mike Barrett, this is a fair reflection of a volatile business environment.

"It's extremely volatile right now, firms are having very good months and then some very bad months," says Barrett.

"The broad distinction is advisers are pretty happy at serving existing clients right now, but it is more difficult picking up new clients remotely. Not many people want to go with someone they have only met via Zoom. That is more challenging."

Looking back on 2020, Quilter CEO Paul Feeney acknowledges it was a challenging year but is confident in the strategy taking his company into 2021.

"We have, of course, reassessed our outlook in the context of Covid-19," says Feeney. "There's no question 2020 was a tough year and the economy will be feeling the effects for a long time to come.

"Since listing in 2018 we've been transforming the business and naturally this involves a strong focus on cost management, so we had several initiatives already underway to make the business more efficient before Covid-19 hit."

This strategy includes forgoing advice acquisitions and focusing on business integration, such as migrating Quilter's existing client book to new platform technology.

Feeney adds: "We now have a great opportunity to improve productivity and expand the numbers of advisers and clients we can service through an expanded platform proposition."

Meanwhile, an inorganic growth strategy is still being pursued at Foster Denovo.

"Looking forward, our strategy for 2021 and beyond remains the same, as we look to build on the positive momentum of the past few years and continue to grow the business and expand the proposition we're able to offer to clients," says Foster Denovo CEO Roger Brosch, who is still confident about his firm becoming a ‘facilitator' for deals and attracting more advisers.

"This will mean more recruitment, a space we're currently very active in, as well as further complementary acquisitions."

The advice gap opportunity

When unveiling its new advice proposition, Fidelity specifically referenced the much-discussed ‘advice gap' and that it is aiming to serve "a range of customer needs".

As larger organisations, it makes sense that vertically integrated advice propositions will be better suited to servicing smaller client sizes that IFAs simply cannot afford to work with anymore. But is it as simple as this?

"For larger organisations delivering advice at scale is about building points through the process that - if needed - push a client away completely into a full advice service," says Barrett, who points out the demands of suitability trump everything.

"To do that you have to have the ability to turn away clients. For Fidelity, I suspect the nature of the advice will be relatively simple. Pay more into your ISA, be aligned to your attitude to risk, etc. Whereas if you're closer to retirement then you may need a fuller service."

Robertson says, despite having been an IFA, he is not precious about the advice gap and welcomes any vertically integrated advice firm that can do good on its ambitions and help unadvised sections of society.

"There is a huge advice gap and it's hard for the traditional IFA to deal with clients across society simply because of the costs involved," he says.

"I hope [vertically integrated advice firms] are successful because there are huge swathes of society who need financial advice. Getting the pricing right is a challenge though."

Waller agrees and concedes that newer generations of prospective clients, unfamiliar with financial advice, may not be expecting such a traditional and high touch service.

He sys: "The majority of advice is very straight forward… which means most of it can be done with algorithms. Advisers will have to drop their costs as this is increasingly driven by machines. And younger clients will be more testing about paying £1,500 for a review they don't need."