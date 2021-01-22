IW Long Reads: Getting down to business - How will Biden's Presidency affect markets?

With a Presidential election sealed and a senate run-off successfully navigated, Joe Biden is looking to recast the US's position as a global leader.

The 78-year-old will hit the ground running in legislative terms when he enters the White House. But what will this mean for investors, and how will the early policy changes made by the 46th US President shape future investment trends?

The election results handed Biden an authoritative win, gifting him control of not only the White House, but the House of Representatives and the Senate through Vice-President Kamala Harris' tie-break voting right.

This allows for Biden and the Democratic Party to implement their legislative agenda with greater ease than their Republican predecessors, sparing them the tedium of partisan gridlock, offering them the ability to bring in changes quickly beyond the legislative power of the now minority Republican party.

Asserting his mandate early, and with the backing of US lawmakers, will likely bring meaningful election promises to the forefront of 2021's financial landscape, with a pandemic-induced stimulus package implemented alongside a raft of measures aimed at promoting sustainability.

A typical President in atypical times

Historically, the equity market underperforms slightly in the lead up to an election, as well as in the year following, research from US Bank suggests.

The data shows that in any given 12-month period, equities would provide gains of about 8.5%, but this drops to 6% in an election year.

This trend of underperformance continues beyond the result of the election, where stock market returns tend to be slightly lower for the year succeeding an election.

Moreover, the research suggests diminished returns could be a consequence of the Democrats coming into power, with historical stock market gains averaging at 5% when a new party enters the White House.

When the same party or president retains control, higher returns are typical at an average of 6.5%.

But this is an extraordinary time. The historic instances of predictable and subtle fluctuation, although likely, will likely be secondary to the seismic proportion of the effects and responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's first 100 days in office could be a catalyst for short term market volatility; a consequence of both his sweep of the House and Senate and the measures he will introduce in the wake of Covid-19.

Higher taxation is almost guaranteed for the longer term, but for now, Biden's focus will be on providing a stimulus package to bolster America's pandemic-hit finances.

Spend big on stimulus

"It will be in the trillions of dollars," President Biden said on 8 January; a measure intended to bolster an economy that is suffering from the nine-million jobs lost in 2020, as well as to support those in need.

The $1.9tn relief proposal will see Americans entitled to an additional direct stimulus payment, boosting the $600 December payment by $1,400, as well as allocated funds for a vaccine rollout.

For investors, this represents an opportunity to capitalise on a period of stability and increased cashflow within the economy.

Ninety One predicts that an increasing inflow into US equities may lead to a considerable rise in developed market bond yields, with significant cross-asset implications.

The markets have already signalled an increase in confidence based on the increasing likelihood of a strong stimulus package.

On 7 January, the day after the US Capitol became the scene of a domestically inspired insurrection, 70% of S&P 500 were making gains, while the NASDAQ 100 grew by 2.5%. In fact, all major US equity benchmarks notched all-time highs.

"Politics play second fiddle to economic and corporate fundamentals when it comes to setting asset prices," DataTrek Research co-founder Nick Colas said in a letter to clients.

"The country's economic future coming out of the pandemic remains promising."

However, there is an indication of uncertainty in Europe following the announcement as investor concern over Biden's proposed stimulus package caused markets to slip in the days following.

The STOXX Europe 600 index SXXP fell almost 1% in a week, as did the FTSE 100, while the German DAX traded 1.2% lower.

This stimulus package will, of course, come at a cost in the form of increased taxation. Although typical for a Democratic president, Biden's increased tax policy may be felt even harder owing to the corporate tax cuts enacted by Trump's presidency.

The Republican tax bill, that saw the corporate tax rate cut from 35% to 21%, helped to bolster earnings across Trump's time in office - data suggests that earnings increased 27.1% during his four-year term.

For Biden to continue this upwards trend he may consider leaving the rate at 21%, rather than the touted 28% until the wider effects of his stimulus package have taken place and America has seen the economic benefit of the Covid vaccine.

Environment first

Biden's sustainability agenda has been tipped as the boldest of any president in history, describing climate change as the "the existential threat of our time".

The environment has slipped from the top of America's national and global agenda as a result of the need to deal with the immediacies of Covid-19.

However, Biden's first 100 days in office may see him attempt to reframe this, putting the environment on a par with coronavirus.

At a news conference on 19 December, the new President said: "Just like we need a unified national response to Covid-19, we need a unified national response to climate change. We need to meet the moment with the urgency it demands, as we would during any national emergency."

This is not exclusive of the economy, the environmental and economic reform is set to be well integrated, offering expansive opportunities within the sector.

Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for Treasury Secretary, said in a tweet: "Our mission is to restore economic prosperity and financial stability. We'll do that by pursuing an investment agenda to rebuild our infrastructure, create better jobs, advance racial equity, and fight the climate crisis."

With expansive regulatory powers available to Biden, he is able to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles, solar energy, decarbonisation, as well as other green ideals quickly.

Although the immediate task remains the administration enacting a pandemic recovery, the clear long-term focus is on the duality of climate and economy as one.

ESG at the fore

The combination of Covid-19 and Biden's presidency may be the catalyst that truly pushes ESG investing into the mainstream.

Research from Deloitte suggests ESG-mandated assets could make up half of all managed US assets by 2025, with increasing prominence of ESG being driven by investors habits and attitudes influenced by Covid-19.

Additionally, their decision to reward companies that have responded to the crisis positively, as well as those with a focus on long-term goals, is an emerging trend, and one which may coincide with habits that develop under Biden's presidency.

The increasing demand of investors wanting to be financially involved in positive societal and business changes is a huge driver, according to Fidelity, with investors hoping to futureproof reputation alongside returns.

Morningstar agrees. Jon Hale, its head of sustainability research for the Americas, recently told CNBC that Biden's legislative power and policy direction will "steer investors to low carbon and fossil fuel-free portfolios".

In addition, Russell Investments suggests that the Biden administration will take a "hands-off approach to regulating the role of ESG considerations", allowing for a lower regulatory burden than ESG investors must currently comply with.

One of the major policy decisions Biden will make, potentially on his first day in office, will be to recommit the US to the Paris Agreement.

Not only will this have a drastic impact on the US's environmental spending and the prominence of ESG investments, but the effects will be long lasting, as Biden will be able to gain Senate approval.

This means that future administrations will not be able to subsequently withdraw the US in the future, as Trump did to Obama's non-Senate approved signatory in 2016.

While this could signal a boost in environmental-centric spending, it will certainly go a long way to rebuilding trust with international partners, as well as ensuring that the objectives of the agreement can be fulfilled.

On the flipside, the increase in regulation will see some companies fair poorly, especially in fossil fuels, an area he has said he wants to move away from.

Additionally, he plans to overhaul social media legislation, placing Facebook, Twitter and others under tighter regulation, forcing them to be more transparent.

Ultimately, Biden has been relatively transparent with his intentions for the next year. His strong focus on the Covid stimulus package and the gradual rollout of the much anticipated vaccine, has the potential to boost investor confidence.

But it does not stop there. The favourable ESG conditions that Biden has pledged will galvanise the already surging demand for environmentally conscious investment opportunities.

He has at least four years to prove whether his pandemic response will be successful and if his environmental measures create a long-term boost for ESG investors or just a fleeting trend.

