The Big Question: What is your top fund pick for 2021? (Part II)

Rory McPherson, head of strategy at Psigma Investment Management
UBS Full Cycle Asian Bond fund
It says a lot about the investment landscape today that we are excited about a fund yielding just shy of 4%. However, with around $17trn of debt globally offering a negative yield to income-strapped investors, combined with record-low yields in UK investment grade and global high yield bonds, we, like all investors, are being forced to cast our investment nets much wider.
With that in mind, we are delighted to have made a recent investment into the UBS Full Cycle Asian bond fund, run by Hayden Briscoe and his wider team, who we think are the best in the business.
In addition to yielding roughly double what a similarly rated Western developed credit fund might, it also comes complete with a commensurately shorter duration than its western investment grade brethren (of roughly five years). This gives us higher levels of predictability about the future returns.
Furthermore, the gradual introduction of China's $15trn dollar bond market into global and emerging market benchmarks provides an extra kicker for these markets, if the yields and lower debt burdens (of the underlying economies) alone are not enough to lure other investors in.
We take great comfort in these catalysts as we look towards 2021 and are extremely pleased to have introduced a differentiated source of yield and return into our clients' portfolios in the last few months.