The Big Question: What is your top fund pick for 2021? (Part II)

Investors choose their ones to watch for this year

2021 focus 2 580x358
In the second part of our Big Question, investment experts reveal their top fund picks for 2021 to Lauren Mason.
Viljoen ruli morningstar 2019 580x358
Ruli Vilijoen, head of manager selection at Morningstar
Jupiter UK Special Situations

Before proposing a fund pick for 2021, I would caveat my remarks with the reminder that the ability to predict future outcomes is a near impossible task. 

Having said that we pride ourselves on being long-term, valuation conscious investors, as investors looking for value in areas that have often been neglected or left behind. 

To this end, we would suggest that in relative terms UK Equities have long lagged their global counterparts for reasons well-known to us all and as it happens, value investing as a style has lagged for some time too. 

It is with this in mind that we like the Jupiter UK Special Situations fund. The fund has been managed by Ben Whitmore since November 2006, when he joined Jupiter from Schroder Investment Management. 

The investment approach reflects the fund manager's contrarian and value-orientated investment philosophy and the portfolio can look quite different from the benchmark. 

Whitmore has proven himself as an astute investor over time, with a clear ability to select stocks in a dispassionate and disciplined fashion and patient investors have been well rewarded over time.
Buckhurst william vermeer partners 2021 580x358
William Buckhurst, partner at Vermeer Partners
Ashoka Indian Equity Investment Trust

India's initial response to Covid-19 was chaotic to say the least, highlighting its chronic underinvestment in public health. However, its recovery since the pandemic struck in March has been impressive. 

The Covid-19 recovery rate for India is now one of the highest in the world and fatality rates are low. Unlike Western countries, economic recovery in India has occurred without enormous stimulus packages and this leaves more fiscal space for the economy to improve in 2021. 

The Reserve Bank of India has been very explicit that at the expense of growth over inflation it will choose growth, while reforms enacted by India's Prime Minister Modi have improved foreign investors' perceptions.  
 
The Ashoka Indian Equity Investment Trust is a £100m closed-end fund investing in Indian equities with a domestic bias. Only a small percentage of the portfolio's revenue is derived from outside of India. 

It is managed by a very experienced team at White Oak (former Goldman Sachs alumni) who have an intensive due diligence process for every holding; local knowledge (all staff based in India); and a very disciplined approach. 

They focus on bottom-up stock selection, concentrating on market leading, high quality companies with strong balance sheets.
Knacke ernst leifbridge 2021 580x358
Ernst Knacke, head of research at LeifBridge
Trium ESG Emissions Impact Fund
 
The continued progress towards the institutionalisation of ESG is a major step forward for stakeholder capitalism, with innovation and social change leading to longer-term benefits for the environment and society more generally. 

Meanwhile, we find ourselves in uncharted territory with regards to macro-economic policy, stretched valuations across asset classes, the likelihood of further market volatility and rising inflationary pressures, all of which are significant risks to client portfolios. 

Against this backdrop we believe the Trium ESG Emissions Impact fund offers an attractive investment proposition. The strategy benefits from the ESG tailwind while the manager has a clear understanding of how corporates need to adapt to achieve our carbon objectives. 

The alternative, market neutral, proposition offers low market exposure whilst focusing on an investment universe which is undergoing significant change and pricing inefficiencies. 

The strategy is managed by a very capable manager with a robust and repeatable process and both an alignment with investors and society's objectives more broadly. 

We believe the Trium ESG Emissions Impact fund is one of the most attractive risk-reward propositions for 2021 and the foreseeable future.
Rory mcpherson 2017 580x358
Rory McPherson, head of strategy at Psigma Investment Management
UBS Full Cycle Asian Bond fund

It says a lot about the investment landscape today that we are excited about a fund yielding just shy of 4%. However, with around $17trn of debt globally offering a negative yield to income-strapped investors, combined with record-low yields in UK investment grade and global high yield bonds, we, like all investors, are being forced to cast our investment nets much wider. 

With that in mind, we are delighted to have made a recent investment into the UBS Full Cycle Asian bond fund, run by Hayden Briscoe and his wider team, who we think are the best in the business. 

In addition to yielding roughly double what a similarly rated Western developed credit fund might, it also comes complete with a commensurately shorter duration than its western investment grade brethren (of roughly five years). This gives us higher levels of predictability about the future returns. 

Furthermore, the gradual introduction of China's $15trn dollar bond market into global and emerging market benchmarks provides an extra kicker for these markets, if the yields and lower debt burdens (of the underlying economies) alone are not enough to lure other investors in. 

We take great comfort in these catalysts as we look towards 2021 and are extremely pleased to have introduced a differentiated source of yield and return into our clients' portfolios in the last few months.
Morgan rob charles stanley direct 2019 580x358
Rob Morgan, investment analyst at Charles Stanley Direct
Aberforth Smaller Companies
 
Value investing is still relevant, and seeking out long-suffering value managers with a decent pedigree may be a worthwhile strategy in 2021 as the world recovers from the pandemic. 

In addition, investors continue to view the UK stock market with scepticism. As this recedes there should be opportunities for experienced stock pickers to find the best of the opportunities and avoid the traps. 

Certain areas are likely to see structural decline, parts of the energy and retail sectors for instance, which means value investing may best be undertaken in a selective rather than a broad fashion.
 
One option to take advantage of these trends is Aberforth Smaller Companiesinvestment trust. Its investing style has been horribly at odds with the market action for the past couple of years, but it is still a high quality investment that follows a defined and disciplined process that aims to uncover less fashionable businesses priced below what the managers consider to be their 'intrinsic' or sum-of-the-parts value.
