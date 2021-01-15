The Big Question: What is your top fund pick for 2021? (Part II)

Ruli Vilijoen, head of manager selection at Morningstar

Jupiter UK Special Situations





Before proposing a fund pick for 2021, I would caveat my remarks with the reminder that the ability to predict future outcomes is a near impossible task.





Having said that we pride ourselves on being long-term, valuation conscious investors, as investors looking for value in areas that have often been neglected or left behind.





To this end, we would suggest that in relative terms UK Equities have long lagged their global counterparts for reasons well-known to us all and as it happens, value investing as a style has lagged for some time too.





It is with this in mind that we like the Jupiter UK Special Situations fund. The fund has been managed by Ben Whitmore since November 2006, when he joined Jupiter from Schroder Investment Management.





The investment approach reflects the fund manager's contrarian and value-orientated investment philosophy and the portfolio can look quite different from the benchmark.





Whitmore has proven himself as an astute investor over time, with a clear ability to select stocks in a dispassionate and disciplined fashion and patient investors have been well rewarded over time.