Latitude Horizon dumps gold as hedging characteristics fade

Gold no longer hedges equity risk in portfolios, Latitude Investment Management’s Freddie Lait has said, having recently sold his allocation to the precious metal in an unusually busy trading year.

Lait said 2020 had presented "an incredible opportunity for single-stock investors" to snap up shares in businesses that have been "trading very, very cheaply".

After adding just one new equity position in the three years since launch, Lait said his Latitude Horizon fund had bought eight new stocks during 2020. These were largely Covid-exposed or cyclical businesses and funded by the fund's cash allocation.

Lait said he had also topped up his gold holding in March after the metal had slipped to around $1,500. Gold had been used alongside inflation-linked US Treasuries, as a hedge to the fund's equity portfolio.

"There was an extraordinary period in March where the gold price fell 15% at the same time these monetary and fiscal stimuluses were being announced," Lait said. That environment was good for gold, the manager explained, and the asset was "a great hedge for equities at that time".

However, that 4% position in gold had completely disappeared from the Horizon fund by the end of November, amid a 25% rise in the gold price.

"Owning gold has worked as a very good offset [to equities in the past], but in the last few months it has been trading very much in line with equity markets, so it does not play that diversifying role at the moment," Lait explained.

The main reason for the rally in both equities and gold in recent months is the lower-for-longer interest rate story, particularly in the US but also in other parts of the developed world.

Rock bottom rates have been the driver of all assets in recent times, Lait continued, concluding that asset price inflation has been and continues to be this economic cycle's inflation. "Everyone keeps looking for CPI-type inflation; since 2009 we have seen enormous inflation, it has just been asset price inflation as opposed to high-street inflation."

As a result, Lait said he was "reasonably sanguine" on gold and accepted it could continue to rise, it just fails on Latitude's strict process for its non-equity investments in that it does not think it is offsetting its equity risk so it is not considered "an optimum investment".

"Given the amount of money that has been printed I could see gold going higher in the future, but I could also see a meaningful correction if we see interest rates rise in America."

One asset that will protect the portfolio against the prospect of higher interest rates, as well as higher inflation, are inflation-linked bonds, which account for more than a quarter of the fund. A further 6% is in short-dated Gilts.

'Markets have been short-sighted'

The equity sleeve of the portfolio continues to account for around half of the fund, with a total of eight new holdings brought in during 2020, which Lait described as "a huge amount for us".

"A lot of the stocks we had been looking at for many years, had done the work and that sit on our shelf of best ideas were all trading way below prices we expected to buy them," he reasoned.

"We think the market has been very short-sighted, which has been to the benefit of anyone willing and able to take advantage."

Semi-conductor business Texas Instruments was brought into the portfolio having fallen by a third through February and March. The Dallas-based firm is the largest analogue semi-conductor business in the world, is very well managed with a wide cash margin and good cash return policies, Lait said.

The company has generated free cashflow per share growth of between 10% and 12% over the past ten years and pays a dividend on top of that. Despite worries around the business in 2020, Lait still expects some, if more modest, earnings growth.

The manager added it has "many cost advantages", with an eight-point margin advantage in its cost of production, "which is huge in such a competitive industry". "It also has a well-invested distribution team, and a diversified range of client and customers [across sub-industry and region]."

Elsewhere, industrial gases business Air Liquide, which fell around a third, also came into the fold. Again, Lait said the French firm "sells into huge industrial plants around the world".

Despite a tricky Covid, the nature of the company's contracts, many of which are ‘take-or-pay agreements' that enforce a penalty if a customer does not accept delivery of a product, means Air Liquide "will do very well this year". It will also be helped out by structural changes going on within its markets as well as a healthcare oxygen business that counters the firm's inherent cyclicality.

Other additions include some infrastructure stocks as well as alcoholic drinks makers Diageo and Heineken, which were punished for their exposure to the hospitality, retail, travel and entertainment industries.

"This year has been difficult for them, but [there is] nothing that will structurally impair their businesses," Lait said. "They both have great balance sheets, great strategic models and very good capital return policies."

Volatility expected through 2021

Cash made up 22% of the Horizon fund at end-November, as Lait keeps some dry powder in the expectation of the return of volatility in 2021. Lait thinks 2021 could be characterised by "a lot of volatility across asset classes… in particular in exchange rates".

The US dollar is expected to weaken through 2021, meaning Lait has hedged 90% of the fund's exposure to the greenback to sterling.

"There is a chance we see volatility in exchange rates across the world over the next few years. I believe that financial markets, when interest rates all go to zero, have rather lost their compass in terms of revaluing FX pairs.

"The next best thing is to look at deficits and the amount of money being printed and the developed world has all been devaluing or printing money to a similar degree, which is why we have seen relative foreign exchange rate stability between the developed markets.

"But I do think against Asian economies you could potentially see a sharp revaluation in Asian EM and Asian DM, including the renminbi.

"Whenever you have one of these once-on-a-decade-type recessions or market events, something always changes. It is very hard to predict what it will be, but I do believe the next five to ten years will look very different to the last five to ten years."